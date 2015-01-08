SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Gold inched higher on Thursday along with an uptick in oil prices, but gains were capped by the strength in the dollar and strong U.S. economic data that reduced the metal's appeal as a hedge. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,212.63 an ounce by 0045 GMT. The metal fell 0.7 percent in the previous session, ending a three-day winning streak. * Prices had climbed to a three-week high on global equities concerns over a Greece exit of the euro zone if a left-wing party that wants to cancel austerity measures wins the Jan. 25 elections. * But gold lost some ground on Wednesday as stocks edged up after recent sharp losses and as minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December showed the U.S. central bank maintaining the status quo on interest rates. * Data on Wednesday also showed the U.S. trade deficit fell to an 11-month low in November as declining crude oil prices curbed the import bill, prompting economists to sharply raise their growth estimates for fourth-quarter growth. * Traders were eyeing U.S. payrolls data due later this week for clues about the economy and its potential impact on the Fed's monetary policy. * A robust economy could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates soon, dulling demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. * For now, investors were eyeing moves in oil prices, which slumped to five-year lows earlier this week. U.S. crude stayed above $48 a barrel on Thursday, holding on to gains in the previous session following an unexpected drop in crude inventories and a positive economic outlook at the world's largest oil consumer the United States. * Gold prices are at their highest level relative to oil since the late 1990s as bullion holds its appeal while crude's downward spiral shows no sign of ending amid rising supplies and lacklustre demand. * Rallies could be capped by strength in the dollar, which is hovering near a nine-year peak against a basket of major currencies. * In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 704.83 tonnes on Wednesday, a fresh six-year low. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro held near a nine-year low early on Thursday, having been in the firing line again as investors wagered the European Central Bank would have to take bolder stimulus steps to combat growing deflationary pressures in the zone. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial Orders Nov 1000 Eurozone Producer Prices MM Nov 1000 Eurozone Retail Sales MM Nov 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jan 1230 U.S. Challenger Layoffs Dec 1330 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Weekly PRICES AT 0045 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1212.63 2.58 0.21 Spot silver 16.52 0.04 0.24 Spot platinum 1217.99 4.49 0.37 Spot palladium 790.47 2.47 0.31 Comex gold 1213 2.3 0.19 Comex silver 16.56 0.016 0.1 Euro 1.1839 DXY 91.999 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)