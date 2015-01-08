* Gold drops after 0.7 percent overnight decline * Asian stocks, dollar climb higher * Outflows from SPDR fund continue (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Gold added to overnight losses on Thursday as strength in the dollar and equities plus robust U.S. economic data reduced the metal's appeal as a hedge, triggering further outflows from the top bullion-backed fund. Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,206.80 an ounce by 0723 GMT. The metal fell 0.7 percent in the previous session, ending a three-day winning streak. Gold had climbed to a three-week high of $1,222.40 earlier this week as global equities fell on concern over political developments in Greece that could see it leaving the euro zone. But equities have regained some strength due to the better U.S. data and a halt, for now, to the slide in oil prices. "We are calling for a $1,000-$1,350 trading range for gold in 2015, with the downside being reached if equity markets do well and if the dollar remains on an upside trajectory," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. Gold is unlikely to get much support from investment flows this year, Meir said, adding that gold prices could go higher if there was a sizable correction in equities. In a reflection of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to 704.83 tonnes on Wednesday, their lowest since late 2008. Flows in and out of the fund tend to influence prices due to the size of its holdings. Weighing on demand for gold was data on Wednesday that showed the U.S. trade deficit fell to an 11-month low in November and private employers stepped up hiring last month. A robust economy reduces gold's safe-haven appeal and could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates soon, dulling demand for non-interest-bearing bullion. The strength in the dollar, which is hovering near a nine-year peak against a basket of major currencies, could also hurt gold. Traders were waiting for U.S. payrolls data later this week for more clues about the economy and its potential impact on the Fed's monetary policy. Moves in oil prices, which slumped to five-year lows this week, were also on the radar. Gold and oil often trade in similar directions, with demand for bullion as an inflation hedge falling as a drop in oil prices reduces inflationary pressure. But gold prices are currently at their highest level relative to oil since the late 1990s as bullion retains some of its appeal despite the downward spiral in crude amid rising supplies and lacklustre demand. PRICES AT 0723 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1206.8 -3.25 -0.27 Spot silver 16.35 -0.13 -0.79 Spot platinum 1215.95 2.45 0.2 Spot palladium 788.25 0.25 0.03 Comex gold 1207.3 -3.4 -0.28 Comex silver 16.415 -0.129 -0.78 Euro 1.1806 DXY 92.253 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry, Alan Raybould and Anupama Dwivedi)