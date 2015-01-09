SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Gold was little changed on
Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but the metal was set to
post its first weekly gain in four on safe-haven bids amid
political uncertainty in Greece.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,209.60 an ounce by 0034
GMT, below a three-week high of $1,222.40 reached on Tuesday.
* The metal has gained 1.7 percent so far this week,
snapping a three-week losing streak, after global equities
slumped on worries over political developments in Greece that
could see it leaving the euro zone.
* Equities have since recovered, leading to declines in gold
prices.
* Traders were keenly awaiting the release of U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report later in the day to gauge the strength of the
world's biggest economy. Robust data would dent gold's appeal as
a hedge.
* Strong data could also prompt the Fed to increase interest
rates sooner rather than later, hurting non-interest-bearing
bullion.
* However, minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting
released on Wednesday indicated that the central bank was in no
hurry to raise interest rates.
* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits fell last week and job cuts
declined sharply in December, supporting views of faster U.S.
growth this year, despite a faltering global economy.
* Also limiting gold's move upwards was the strength in the
dollar, which was trading near a nine-year peak against a basket
of major currencies.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets surged and the dollar hit a
nine-year high on Thursday, lifted by the Fed's confidence in
the U.S. economy and hopes of aggressive new stimulus in Europe.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Nov
0700 Germany Trade Balance, EUR, SA Nov
0745 France Industrial Output MM Nov
1330 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Dec
1330 U.S. Unemployment Rate Dec
1500 U.S. Wholesale Inventories Nov
1500 U.S. ECRI weekly
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1209.6 0.97 0.08
Spot silver 16.37 0.06 0.37
Spot platinum 1217.5 3.01 0.25
Spot palladium 789.75 2.45 0.31
Comex gold 1209.7 1.2 0.1
Comex silver 16.39 0.005 0.03
Euro 1.1792
DXY 92.312
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)