* Gold briefly rallies to highest since October
* Oil pares losses after touching near 6-year low
* Platinum underperforms, returns to parity with gold
(Updates prices; adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 13 Gold was little changed
on Tuesday, paring gains after hitting technical resistance at a
12-week high, moving in choppy trading as the dollar returned
near its session highs and as crude oil prices pared steep
losses.
Silver rose 4 percent to a one-month high on potential
supply concerns.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,231.60 an ounce
by 3:06 p.m. EST (2006 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
February delivery settled 0.1 percent higher at $1,234.40.
Earlier, investors sought refuge from turbulence in stock
and currency markets after crude oil prices slid to a near
six-year low.
The gold price peaked at $1,243.60, just below the 150-day
moving average and its highest since mid-October, before
retreating as European stocks turned higher and the dollar
recovered from an early low. U.S. stocks fell later in the
session, but failed to provide gold with any support.
Edward Meir, senior commodity analyst at INTL FCStone in
Connecticut, called this "puzzling"
"If equity weakness intensifies on account of this oil
related nervousness, gold will look attractive because it will
tee off on this anxiety," Meir said.
Gold has risen more than 4 percent this month as equities,
which were boosted last year by hope the U.S. economy was on the
road to recovery, have come under pressure. Strength in stocks
helped to push down gold prices 1.5 percent in 2014.
U.S. stocks fell in afternoon trading, reversing earlier
gains of more than 1 percent, led by a drop in materials and
energy shares as commodity prices fell further.
The dollar gained, still benefiting from more upbeat U.S.
economic prospects compared with the rest of the world that
should keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates
this year.
The U.S. currency had skidded to its lowest level in a month
against the yen as Treasury yields fell because of increased
demand for safe-haven assets against a backdrop of plunging oil
prices.
Silver was up 3 percent at $17.03 an ounce, after
rising 4 percent to $17.19, the highest since Dec. 12, garnering
support from potential supply concerns as the price of copper
tumbles. Silver is a byproduct of copper mining.
Platinum returned to parity with gold after spending most of
the past 18 months at a premium to the yellow metal. Spot
platinum was down 0.1 percent at $1,236.98 an ounce,
while spot palladium was 0.6 percent higher at $810.98 an
ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy, David Goodman, Susan Fenton and Andre
Grenon)