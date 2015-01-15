(Adds comment from trader, analyst)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 Gold was steady on Thursday as
Asian stocks recovered from earlier losses, but the metal stayed
below a 12-week high as a recent sell-off in commodities took
its toll.
Asian stocks pared earlier losses and edged up on Thursday
after a rebound in oil prices brought a semblance of calm, but
global growth worries remained after weak U.S. retail sales data
compounded concerns over plunging copper prices.
Spot gold had steadied at $1,230.65 an ounce by 0403
GMT. The metal on Wednesday jumped to its highest since Oct. 23
at $1,244, before paring gains to close flat.
Gold was sold off along with copper, which slid to a 5-1/2
year low on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its global growth
forecast, and oil, which rebounded late in the session.
"Gold has now tested $1,245 three times and failed on each
occasion. We believe gold could test $1,215-20 in the coming
days," said Jason Cerisola, a metals dealer at MKS Group.
The bearish mood towards commodities failed to offset
disappointing U.S. retail sales data and a weaker dollar that
would have typically boosted safe-haven bids for the metal.
The dollar nursed losses on Thursday, having retreated
across the board after U.S. retail sales recorded their largest
decline in 11 months in December. But the greenback is still not
too far from a nine-year peak.
Gold prices are up 4 percent so far this month, after two
straight years of declines, but the outlook for the year remains
clouded.
UBS lowered its gold price forecast for the year to $1,190
from $1,200, saying it had underestimated the downside risks
earlier.
"Downside risks have slightly been increased by the decline
in oil prices given the potential positive impact this would
have on the U.S. economy and the implied absence of an inflation
threat," UBS analysts said in a note on Thursday.
The dollar strength is also likely acting as a ceiling for
gold rallies amid lower U.S yields and lurking concerns over
global economic growth and deflation, they said.
PRICES AT 0403 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1230.65 1.1 0.09
Spot silver 16.76 -0.07 -0.42
Spot platinum 1228.25 -0.75 -0.06
Spot palladium 780.45 7.47 0.97
Comex gold 1231.1 -3.4 -0.28
Comex silver 16.815 -0.173 -1.02
Euro 1.1783
DXY 92.155
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and
Joseph Radford)