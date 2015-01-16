SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Gold traded near its highest
level in four months on Friday and looked set to post its best
week in 11 months, as investors sought safety in the metal after
Switzerland scrapped a cap on the franc.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,261 an ounce by 0042
GMT.
* The metal jumped to $1,266.11 on Thursday, its highest
since September, before paring some gains to close up 2.6
percent.
* It is up 3.2 percent for the week, its biggest weekly jump
since the week ended Feb. 14.
* The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging on
fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
* The U-turn sent the franc nearly 30 percent higher against
the euro in chaotic early trading. Coming a week before the
European Central Bank is expected to unveil a bond-buying
programme to counter deflationary pressures, it fed speculation
that this quantitative easing scheme will be so big that the SNB
would have struggled to defend the cap.
* The Swiss move sent most European shares soaring while
bond yields and Swiss equities tumbled. U.S. stocks closed
lower, marking a fifth straight session of losses.
* Asian shares stepped back on Friday and major currencies
mostly stuck to late U.S. levels as investors caught their
breath, after Switzerland's unexpected move.
* Gold's leap to four-month highs after the Swiss move was
triggered by wider market volatility rather than an improving
profile for the metal, analysts said.
* In a reflection of improving investor confidence, SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.35 percent to
717.15 tonnes on Thursday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hovered above an 11-year trough early on Friday
as investors wagered the Swiss move to abandon its currency cap
meant it was almost certain the European Central Bank would
launch large-scale bond buying next week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Budget balance Nov
1000 Euro zone Inflation final Dec
1330 U.S. Inflation Dec
1415 U.S. Industrial output Dec
1500 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jan
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1261 -0.16 -0.01
Spot silver 16.98 0.1 0.59
Spot platinum 1256.1 2.11 0.17
Spot palladium 766.47 3.49 0.46
Comex gold 1261.4 -3.4 -0.27
Comex silver 17.01 -0.092 -0.54
Euro 1.1621
DXY 92.224
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)