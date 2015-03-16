SINGAPORE, March 16 Gold was stuck near its lowest in over three months on Monday, pressured by a stronger dollar, ahead of a key Federal Reserve policy meet this week that could hint at the timing of any hike in U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,155.36 an ounce by 0026 GMT, after posting its sixth weekly decline in seven on Friday. * The metal hit its lowest since Dec. 1 of $1,147.10 last week after strong U.S. jobs data stoked speculation that the Fed would increase rates in June. * Investors will be watching the Fed's two-day policy meet that begins on Tuesday for clues on U.S. central bank view on the economy and how soon it could raise interest rates. * Higher rates could dent demand for gold, which does not pay any interest. * The dollar has already been boosted by prospects of higher rates, trading near a 12-year high against a basket of major currencies. * A stronger greenback hurts gold's safe-haven appeal, while also making it more expensive for holders of other currencies. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.04 percent to 750.67 tonnes on Friday - the lowest since late January. * Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stance in Comex gold and silver for the sixth straight week in the week ended March 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * The Hong Kong Futures Exchange Ltd on Friday suspended its thinly-traded gold futures contract ahead of next week's replacement of the century-old London process known as the "fix", against which the gold futures were priced. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The euro sank to a fresh 12-year low early on Monday after a recent bounce was met with fresh selling interest in a sign that investors were still very bearish on the common currency. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing March 1315 U.S. Industrial output Feb 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index March PRICES AT 0026 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1155.36 -3.37 -0.29 Spot silver 15.58 -0.05 -0.32 Spot platinum 1114.6 2.1 0.19 Spot palladium 787.1 -2.91 -0.37 Comex gold 1154.8 2.4 0.21 Comex silver 15.565 0.071 0.46 Euro 1.0491 DXY 100.2 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)