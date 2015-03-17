* Platinum-gold spread at nearly $53/oz
* Gold steady, not far above 3-month low
* Fed policy meet kicks off later on Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 17 Platinum tumbled to a
5-1/2-year low on Tuesday as a stronger dollar, weaker gold
prices and improving supply took a toll on prices.
Platinum, the worst performing precious metal of the
year, fell to $1,096.50 an ounce during Asian hours, its lowest
since July 2009. It is down more than 8 percent this year.
"The sentiment around platinum is quite negative. It's a
combination of supply coming back online after the strikes last
year and it's certainly getting no support from the gold
market," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya.
Silver, platinum and palladium typically track the price of
gold, currently near a three-month low amid fears the U.S.
Federal Reserve would soon hike interest rates.
A strong greenback, currently near a 12-year high against a
basket of major currencies, is also dragging down
dollar-denominated commodities.
Global platinum supply is also recovering after a five-month
strike last year in South Africa, the top producer.
Platinum is currently trading at a discount of about $53 an
ounce to gold - the widest spread since March 2013.
Thianpiriya said the gap could widen further.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see platinum at around $1,020
over the next six months or so," he said. ANZ expects gold to
drop to $1,100 in the next three months.
Above ground stocks may have to be depleted further before
platinum can make significant upside advances, HSBC analyst
James Steel said.
FED MEETING
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,156.05 an ounce by
0719 GMT, near last week's $1,147.10, the lowest since Dec. 1.
Traders were looking to this week's Fed policy meeting to
gauge the timing of a U.S. rate hike. The U.S. central bank
begins its two-day policy meet on Tuesday, with a statement
expected on Wednesday.
Expectations that the Fed would begin increasing rates as
soon as June given a strong U.S. economy have boosted the
dollar. Higher rates could dent demand for assets such as
bullion that do not pay any interest.
ETF Securities, an operator of gold-backed exchange-traded
products, said its long gold funds witnessed the largest weekly
outflows since inception last week.
Danny Laidler, the head of the firm's Australia and New
Zealand operations, said $376.50 million of funds exited last
week amidst a broad market selloff for gold.
"The prospect of higher U.S rates does not bode well for the
precious metal," he said.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Anand Basu)