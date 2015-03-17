* Fed policy meet kicked off Tuesday
* Fed statement expected Wednesday
* Platinum-gold spread at around $55/oz
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 17 Gold fell to a
four-month low in volatile dealings on Tuesday, on investor
jitters ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting that may offer
further clues to support expectations of a mid-2015 rise in U.S.
interest rates.
Spot gold fell as low as $1,142.86 an ounce in
earlier trade, its lowest since Nov. 7, and was down 0.6 percent
at $1,147.06 by 2:34 p.m. EDT (1834 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $5
at $1,148.20 an ounce.
Spot platinum tumbled to a near six-year low at
$1,084.50 per ounce as weaker gold prices and improving supply
took a toll on prices. Prices recovered and were down 1.2
percent at $1,091.74 an ounce, while its discount to gold
expanded to around $55 an ounce, the widest since March 2013.
Fed policymakers started their two-day meeting on Tuesday,
and many analysts expected them to remove a "patient" reference
to rate rises from their policy statement. That would put them a
step closer to their first hike since 2006.
"We do expect gold to fall further if the Fed removes the
word 'patient' from their statement, and the trading action
could be very volatile for investors," online broker AvaTrade
chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.
"The low for gold could be (around) $1,058."
Higher interest rates could dent demand for assets such as
bullion that do not pay any interest.
"Evidently, traders are unnerved about the prospect of an
earlier rate hike from the Federal Reserve and its impact on the
dollar," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst for Forex.com
in London.
Razaqzada said that if the Fed drops the closely watched
"patient" from its statement on Wednesday, this could buoy the
U.S. dollar and pressure assets priced in the greenback such as
gold and silver.
"I still expect some negative reaction but maybe we are 90
percent there for that one and the attention will start to move
on how fast rates will be increased," Macquarie analyst Matthew
Turner said.
Investor sentiment towards gold continued to be bearish. ETF
Securities, an operator of gold-backed exchange-traded products,
said its long gold funds saw the largest weekly outflows since
inception last week.
Danny Laidler, the head of the firm's Australia and New
Zealand operations, said more than $376 million in funds exited
last week.
Silver was down 0.6 percent at $15.52 an ounce, while
palladium fell 2.2 percent to $760.50 an ounce.
