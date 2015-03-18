SINGAPORE, March 18 Gold hovered near its lowest level in more than four months on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting that may stoke expectations for a mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,150.30 an ounce by 0029 GMT, not far above Tuesday's trough of $1,142.86 - its lowest since Nov. 7. * Many expect the Fed officials, who started a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, to drop the phrase "patient" from their forward guidance on interest rates, potentially paving the way for a rate hike in June, the first since 2006. * While the U.S. economy has been strengthening as evidenced by a firming labour market, the housing sector remained weak. Data on Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts plunged to their lowest level in a year in February. * U.S. gold was steady at $1,149.50 an ounce. * Greece frustrated its main creditors by refusing to update euro zone peers on its reform progress at a scheduled teleconference, insisting instead that the discussions should be escalated to Thursday's European Union summit. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped 0.4 percent to 747.98 tonnes on Tuesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar steadied in Asia just hours before the Fed was expected to take a major step toward lifting interest rates. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Feb 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Jan 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting 1830 Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference Precious metals prices 0029 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Spot Gold 1150.30 1.75 +0.15 -2.81 Spot Silver 15.56 0.05 +0.32 -0.64 Spot Platinum 1093.00 0.17 +0.02 -8.91 Spot Palladium 761.00 0.25 +0.03 -4.00 COMEX GOLD APR5 1149.50 1.30 +0.11 -2.92 COMEX SILVER MAY5 15.55 -0.03 -0.21 -0.35 Euro/Dollar 1.0597 Dollar/Yen 121.34 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)