* Fed seen removing "patient" phrase in policy statement
* But U.S. rate hike unlikely in June, probably Sept - HSBC
* Coming Up: FOMC releases policy statement; 1800 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 18 Gold dropped to near its
lowest in more than four months on Wednesday, reflecting caution
ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting that may
stoke expectations for a mid-year hike in U.S. interest rates.
Many expect the Fed officials, who started a two-day policy
meeting on Tuesday, to drop the word "patient" from their
forward guidance on interest rates, potentially paving the way
for a rate hike around June, the first since 2006.
But HSBC said upcoming U.S. inflation data may not be strong
enough to prompt a rate hike in June, and policymakers could
wait until September before taking any action.
"The removal of the word "patient" from the FOMC's (Federal
Open Market Committee) guidance may initially pressure gold
prices, especially if it helps to further boost the dollar,"
HSBC analyst James Steel told clients in a note.
"That said, if a rate rise does not occur in June or if
inflation data does not move up to the 2 percent target level,
then investor sentiment toward gold may change for the positive
and prices may trade higher."
Spot gold was off 0.2 percent at $1,146.20 an ounce
by 0729 GMT, a tad above Tuesday's trough of $1,142.86 - its
lowest since Nov. 7.
Gold, a non-interest yielding asset, has dropped 3 percent
this year on expectations for a U.S. rate hike.
U.S. gold for April delivery edged down 0.2 percent
to $1,145.40 an ounce.
While the U.S. economy has been strengthening as evidenced
by a firming labour market, the housing sector remained weak,
suggesting the Fed is unlikely to engage in an aggressive hiking
cycle after an initial rate increase.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. housing starts plunged to their
lowest level in a year in February.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings dropped 0.4 percent to
747.98 tonnes on Tuesday.
Precious metals prices 0729 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1146.20 -2.35 -0.20 -3.16
Spot Silver 15.47 -0.04 -0.26 -1.21
Spot Platinum 1089.50 -3.33 -0.30 -9.20
Spot Palladium 758.30 -2.45 -0.32 -4.34
COMEX GOLD APR5 1145.40 -2.80 -0.24 -3.27
COMEX SILVER MAY5 15.48 -0.10 -0.63 -0.76
Euro/Dollar 1.0594
Dollar/Yen 121.26
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
