* Fed removes "patient" phrase from policy statement

* U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield tumbles

* SPDR Gold Trust dropped 0.4 pct on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 18 Gold prices surged more than 2 percent on Wednesday, on track for the biggest rally since January after the Federal Reserve signaled a more cautious outlook for U.S. economic growth, and the dollar tumbled.

The Fed opened the door further for an interest rate hike as early as June, ending its pledge to be "patient" in normalizing monetary policy. But its cautious outlook on the economy showed it remains concerned about the health of the recovery.

"They shifted growth from solid to moderate. That's added to the dovish tone of the note," said Jim Steel, chief metals analyst for HSBC Securities in New York.

Spot gold was up 1.8 percent at $1,168.70 an ounce at 3:35 p.m. EDT (1935 GMT), after surging 2.2 percent to $1,174.10 per ounce, the highest since March 9.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up 0.3 percent at $1,151.30 an ounce prior to the statement.

"The Fed is now on the launching pad at Cape Canaveral; however, whether the mission is Apollo 18 remains to be seen," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.

"Net from the statement and their PCE (personal consumption expenditures) outlook, I think the Fed is clearly farther from a rate hike than before the announcement."

The dollar fell 1.7 percent against a basket of currencies after the statement, helping to support gold prices, traders said.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note US10YT-RR tumbled more than 6.5 percent following the Fed statement, the biggest one-day drop since June 2012.

Gold, a non-interest yielding asset, had dropped 3 percent since the start of the year on expectations for a U.S. rate rise.

While the U.S. economy has been strengthening, as evidenced by a firming labor market, the housing sector remained weak, suggesting that the Fed was unlikely to engage in an aggressive rate-rise cycle after an initial increase.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.4 percent to 747.98 tonnes on Tuesday.

Platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,088.15 an ounce, having earlier fallen to its lowest since May 2009 at $1,083.75 an ounce. The metal has fallen more than 8 percent since the start of the year and was trading at a discount of about $56 an ounce to gold, the widest spread since March 2013.

Silver was up 2.6 percent at $15.92 an ounce, while palladium rose 1.8 percent to $774.72 an ounce and platinum climbed 2.1 percent to $1,115.20. (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, David Goodman, Richard Chang and Chizu Nomiyama)