SINGAPORE, March 23 Gold extended gains into a
fourth straight session on Monday to trade near its highest in
two weeks, boosted by a weaker dollar and caution from the
Federal Reserve on the timing of a possible hike in U.S.
interest rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,185.35 an
ounce by 0038 GMT. It climbed to $1,187.80 on Friday, its
highest since March 6, as the dollar tumbled.
* The greenback has been under pressure since last Wednesday
when the Fed sounded a cautious note on the health of economic
recovery in the United States, and slashed its median estimate
for the federal funds rate.
* Market players' consensus expectation for the U.S. central
bank's interest rate hike have shifted, with a majority of Wall
Street's top banks now expecting the Fed to hold off on raising
rates until at least September, and the odds for a June hike
fading, a Reuters poll showed.
* Gold had dipped to a four-month low before the Fed meet
last week as concerns mounted over higher U.S. interest rates
which could dent demand for non-interest bearing bullion. But it
has recovered since.
* The dollar started trade in Asia on the defensive, after a
volatile few days in the wake of the Fed's dovish steer, which
cast doubts on bullish positions in the greenback.
* Despite the modest gain in bullion prices, data showed
that investor sentiment has not improved drastically.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.72 percent to
744.40 tonnes on Friday - the lowest since late January.
* Hedge funds and money managers slashed their bullish bets
in gold and silver futures and options for a sixth straight week
in the week ended March 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
* In other industry news, the new London Bullion Market
Association Gold Price went live for the first time on Friday,
with Goldman Sachs and UBS joining the four members of the now
defunct gold "fix" in setting its electronic replacement.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday
after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall
Street.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. National activity index Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence Mar
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1185.35 3.17 0.27
Spot silver 16.75 0.02 0.12
Spot platinum 1135.99 1.99 0.18
Spot palladium 771.97 -4.03 -0.52
Comex gold 1185 0.4 0.03
Comex silver 16.755 -0.128 -0.76
Euro 1.0804
DXY 97.944
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)