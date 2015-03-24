* Gold hits 2-1/2 week high above $1,190/oz
* Euro zone data helps euro strength vs dollar
* $1,200/oz seen as major resistance level
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 24 Gold rose to a 2-1/2
week high on Tuesday, rising for the fifth straight session on
growing expectations that a U.S. interest rate increase could be
pushed to September.
Spot gold climbed to its highest level since March 6
at $1,195.30 an ounce before paring gains to trade up 0.4
percent at $1,193.70 by 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for April delivery rose $3.70, or
0.3 percent, to settle at $1,187.70 an ounce.
Prices were on course to post their longest winning streak
since January last year, with investors favoring bullion over
the past few days because of a slump in the dollar after the
Federal Reserve's cautious stance on the U.S. economy and
diminishing likelihood of an early rate increase.
The metal, which does not pay any interest, had suffered
from earlier speculation of higher U.S. rates as early as June.
"Since the Fed (statement), we've seen a pretty solid
uptrend under the premise that the dark cloud of a rising
interest rate environment has been pushed further off in the
distance and there's some clear sailing ahead in the near term,"
said David Meger, director of metals trading for High Ridge
Futures in Chicago.
The dollar - which had fallen initially - was up 0.2 percent
against a basket of currencies, after U.S. data showed an uptick
in underlying inflation pressures and gains in home prices.
"The dollar remains the main factor which is driving the
gold price and traders will be looking very closely towards (Fed
officials') comments to gauge when and how rapid the rate hike
will be," online broker AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem
Aslam said.
Federal Reserve policymaker James Bullard said on Tuesday
that a first rate hike "sometime in the summer" would still
leave monetary policy extremely accommodative, and that market
expectations should be better aligned with those of the Fed
considering the current "boom time" for the U.S. economy.
But other Fed officials had cast doubt on the dollar's
appreciation going forward and raised speculation that any
tightening of monetary policy could be pushed back.
The Fed is widely expected to begin raising interest rates
this year, though the policy path remains uncertain, the central
bank's second-in-command said on Monday.
Platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,140.20 an ounce,
while silver rose 0.1 percent to $16.93 an ounce and
palladium lost 1.3 percent to $765 an ounce.
