SINGAPORE, March 25 Gold held firm near a
2-1/2-week high on Wednesday, underpinned by five days of gains
from growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not
raise interest rates until September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,191.40 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, but was not too far from a 2-1/2 week peak of
$1,195.30 reached the session before.
* The metal's five-day rally as of Tuesday came after the
Fed sounded a cautious note last week on the U.S. economy and
the pace of its future rate-hike path.
* Demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset, had been
hurt by expectations of a near-term rate hike.
* Consensus expectation for a U.S. interest rate increase
has shifted, with most of Wall Street's top banks now expecting
the Fed to hold off until at least September, compared with
previous expectations of June, a Reuters poll showed.
* Investors rushed to cut long dollar positions after the
Fed gave its dovish steer on interest rates last week, sending
the greenback crashing back from multiyear highs. The dollar
stabilised against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday.
* A weaker dollar also makes the metal cheaper for holders
of other currencies, and increases its appeal as a hedge.
* Fed policymaker James Bullard said on Tuesday that a first
rate hike "sometime in the summer" would still leave monetary
policy extremely accommodative, and that market expectations
should be better aligned with those of the Fed considering the
current "boom time" for the U.S. economy.
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street drifted down while European shares neared
record highs in choppy global equities trading on Tuesday as the
dollar rebounded and oil prices fell.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo business climate Mar
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Feb
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1191.4 -1.33 -0.11
Spot silver 16.92 0.04 0.24
Spot platinum 1135.8 -1.1 -0.1
Spot palladium 760.98 -0.67 -0.09
Comex gold 1191.1 -0.3 -0.03
Comex silver 16.93 -0.053 -0.31
Euro 1.0911
DXY 97.242
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)