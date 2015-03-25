* Gold inches down after five-day rally
* But US rate hopes keep prices near 2-1/2 week high
* Traders eye $1,200 as next key level
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 25 Gold edged lower on
Wednesday after a five-day rally, but stayed close to a
2-1/2-week high on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
would not raise interest rates until September.
Spot gold had eased 0.2 percent to $1,190.90 an ounce
by 0737 GMT, but was not too far from a peak of $1,195.30
reached the session before.
The metal's five-day rally as of Tuesday came after the Fed
sounded a cautious note last week on the U.S. economy and the
pace of any rate-hike.
"For the rest of this month, markets (will be) adjusting to
the reality that the Fed is more dovish than previously
expected," said Phillip Futures analyst Howie Lee, adding that
this would continue pushing gold prices higher.
Prices could climb to $1,200 in the immediate future
and$1,240 in the next quarter, Lee said.
Demand for gold, a non-interest paying asset, had been hurt
by expectations of a near-term rate hike.
But since the Fed meet last week, consensus expectations for
a U.S. interest rate increase have shifted, with most of Wall
Street's top banks now expecting the central bank to hold off
until at least September, compared with previous expectations of
June, a Reuters poll showed.
Investors rushed to cut long dollar positions after the
Fed's dovish steer on interest rates, sending the greenback
crashing back from multiyear highs. The dollar stabilised
against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday.
A weaker dollar also makes bullion cheaper for holders of
other currencies, and increases its appeal as a hedge.
Gold investors will be closely monitoring U.S. economic data
and comments from Fed officials this week for clues on the
timing of the rate hike.
Fed policymaker James Bullard said on Tuesday that a first
rate hike "sometime in the summer" would still leave monetary
policy extremely accommodative, and that market expectations
should be better aligned with those of the Fed considering the
current "boom time" for the U.S. economy.
Some were waiting for prices to break the key $1,200 level
to see how the metal would trade in the near term.
A strong break of the level could see more upside, but a
sell-off is expected if the metal fails to hold at $1,200.
"Momentum indicators are now decidedly bullish," said
analysts at ScotiaMocatta. "However, the recent rally has yet to
test the March 6th open at $1,198 or expected resistance at
$1,200."
PRICES AT 0737 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1190.9 -1.83 -0.15
Spot silver 16.93 0.05 0.3
Spot platinum 1136.49 -0.41 -0.04
Spot palladium 763.25 1.6 0.21
Comex gold 1190.2 -1.2 -0.1
Comex silver 16.945 -0.038 -0.22
Euro 1.0927
DXY 97.131
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Prateek Chatterjee)