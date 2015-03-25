* Dollar falls versus euro after upbeat German data
* Gold's six-day rally longest since August 2012
* Physical demand from Asia softens after price rise
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 25 Gold hit 2-1/2-week
highs on Wednesday, rising for the sixth straight session as
upbeat German sentiment data helped drive the euro higher
against the dollar, and as expectations for an imminent U.S.
interest rate rise receded.
The euro was up 0.4 percent versus the U.S. currency
after a survey on German business morale fueled expectations
that a euro zone economic recovery is strengthening, extending
gains after U.S. durable goods data missed expectations.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,196.35 an ounce by
2:52 p.m. EDT (1852 GMT), having earlier touched its highest
since March 6 at $1,199.70. U.S. gold futures for April
delivery settled up $5.60 an ounce, or by 0.5 percent, at
$1,197.
Spot silver was up 5 percent at $16.96 an ounce after
rising to a five-week high at $17.11.
"(Gold is) grinding higher as traders are reluctant buyers
at this stage ... driven by lower bond yields and the current
dollar wobble," Saxo Bank's head of commodity research Ole
Hansen said.
Gold's six-day rally, its longest since August 2012, came
after Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen sounded a cautious note
last week on the U.S. economy and potential interest rate
increase.
"This is a long overdue correction for gold and I think it's
going to continue to hit in the $1,200 level," said Eli Tesfaye,
senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago.
"The market is also eyeing Dr. Yellen's speech Friday."
Yellen is scheduled to speak on Friday at 1945 GMT.
Gold prices had been hurt by expectations for a near-term
rate hike, which would lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar.
"A break over the 1.10 euro/dollar level will encourage
buyers to test and possibly break the $1,200 price point (in
gold)," Kitco Metals Inc said in a note on Wednesday.
Physical gold demand in Asia, which supported the market
when prices were around $1,145-$1,155, is looking sparse at
current levels and is not providing the cushion seen previously,
precious metals house MKS said in a note on Wednesday.
"Further, it feels that this demand is not likely to
re-emerge in any meaningful quantities until prices get back
around $1,170-$1,175."
Among other precious metals, spot platinum gained 0.5
percent to $1,142 an ounce and spot palladium rose 0.2
percent to $763.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Janet
Lawrence, David Goodman and Tom Brown)