SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold stood firm near a 2-1/2 week high on Thursday, holding gains from its longest winning streak since 2012 as soft U.S. data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates low for the time being. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.92 an ounce by 0038 GMT, near a 2-1/2 week peak of $1,199.70 hit in the previous session. * The metal had risen for six straight days to Wednesday, its longest winning stretch since August 2012. * Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it had launched military operations in Yemen, carrying out air strikes in coordination with a 10-country coalition seeking to beat back Houthi militia forces besieging the southern city of Aden where the country's president had taken refuge. * Data on Wednesday showed U.S. business investment spending plans fell for a sixth straight month in February, leading economists to further lower their first-quarter growth estimates. * Softer economic growth could prompt the Fed to delay raising interest rates until later in the year. * Also supporting this expectation was last week's Fed meet, when the U.S. central bank sounded caution over growth and the pace of any rate hikes. * Markets had expected U.S. rates, currently near zero, to be increased by the Fed from June, but last week's caution has many thinking that a rate increase would not come until September. * Higher rates would boost the dollar, but hurt gold, a non-interest paying asset. * The greenback has fallen off multiyear highs since the Fed comments. * Investors remained cautious over gold's outlook with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continuing to see outflows. * The fund's holdings fell 0.2 percent to 743.21 tonnes on Wednesday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares slipped on Thursday as losses on Wall Street and soft U.S. economic data soured sentiment, while the dollar's bull run looked to have stalled for the time being. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr 0745 France Detailed GDP Q4 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Mar PRICES AT 0038 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1194.92 -0.33 -0.03 Spot silver 16.91 -0.02 -0.12 Spot platinum 1140.24 -6.16 -0.54 Spot palladium 762.2 -0.45 -0.06 Comex gold 1194.5 -2.5 -0.21 Comex silver 16.93 -0.07 -0.41 Euro 1.0966 DXY 96.899 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)