SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold stood firm near a 2-1/2
week high on Thursday, holding gains from its longest winning
streak since 2012 as soft U.S. data boosted expectations the
Federal Reserve would keep interest rates low for the time
being.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,194.92 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, near a 2-1/2 week peak of $1,199.70 hit in the
previous session.
* The metal had risen for six straight days to Wednesday,
its longest winning stretch since August 2012.
* Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday it had launched
military operations in Yemen, carrying out air strikes in
coordination with a 10-country coalition seeking to beat back
Houthi militia forces besieging the southern city of Aden where
the country's president had taken refuge.
* Data on Wednesday showed U.S. business investment spending
plans fell for a sixth straight month in February, leading
economists to further lower their first-quarter growth
estimates.
* Softer economic growth could prompt the Fed to delay
raising interest rates until later in the year.
* Also supporting this expectation was last week's Fed meet,
when the U.S. central bank sounded caution over growth and the
pace of any rate hikes.
* Markets had expected U.S. rates, currently near zero, to
be increased by the Fed from June, but last week's caution has
many thinking that a rate increase would not come until
September.
* Higher rates would boost the dollar, but hurt gold, a
non-interest paying asset.
* The greenback has fallen off multiyear highs since the Fed
comments.
* Investors remained cautious over gold's outlook with SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, continuing to see outflows.
* The fund's holdings fell 0.2 percent to 743.21 tonnes on
Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares slipped on Thursday as losses on Wall Street
and soft U.S. economic data soured sentiment, while the dollar's
bull run looked to have stalled for the time being.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Apr
0745 France Detailed GDP Q4
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Markit services PMI flash Mar
PRICES AT 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1194.92 -0.33 -0.03
Spot silver 16.91 -0.02 -0.12
Spot platinum 1140.24 -6.16 -0.54
Spot palladium 762.2 -0.45 -0.06
Comex gold 1194.5 -2.5 -0.21
Comex silver 16.93 -0.07 -0.41
Euro 1.0966
DXY 96.899
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)