* Prices gain for seventh straight session
* Physical demand eases on higher prices
(Adds trader comments, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 26 Gold extended gains to a
seventh session on Thursday in its longest winning streak since
2012 as soft U.S. data boosted expectations the Federal Reserve
would keep interest rates low for the time being.
Spot gold rose 0.8 percent to $1,204.20 an ounce by
0739 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,204.60, its highest since
March 5. The seventh day of gains matches a similar stretch in
August 2012.
"It took quite a bit of work to chew through offers lined up
sub-$1,200 and with moderate follow-through buying it looks as
though getting through $1,205-$1,210 will be important for
further upside," said MKS Group trader Sam Laughlin.
Another trader said more weakness in the U.S. dollar and
soft data could further boost the rally.
The dollar eased against a basket of major currencies as
disappointing U.S. economic data added to Fed's dovish stance
last week. After its policy meet last week, the U.S. central
bank sounded caution over economic growth and the pace of any
rate hikes.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. business investment spending
plans fell for a sixth straight month in February, leading
economists to further lower their first-quarter growth
estimates.
Softer economic growth could prompt the Fed to delay raising
interest rates, a move likely to hurt the dollar.
Markets expected U.S. rates, currently near zero, to be
increased from June, but last week's comments have led to many
thinking that a rate increase would not come until September.
Higher rates would boost the dollar, but hurt gold, a
non-interest paying asset.
Safe-haven gold also drew support from geopolitical
tensions. Saudi Arabia launched air strikes in Yemen on Thursday
in coalition with Gulf region allies to counter Iran-backed
forces besieging the southern city of Aden, where the
U.S.-supported Yemeni president had taken refuge.
U.S.-led coalition warplanes launched their first airstrikes
against Islamic State targets in Tikrit on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, investors remained cautious over gold's outlook
with SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, continuing to see outflows. The fund's
holdings fell 0.2 percent to 743.21 tonnes on Wednesday.
Physical demand was also slowing due to the rally in prices.
In China, the second biggest gold consumer, premiums - an
indication of demand - eased to about $2-$3 an ounce, compared
with $6-$7 last week.
PRICES AT 0739 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1204.2 8.95 0.75
Spot silver 17.17 0.24 1.42
Spot platinum 1151.71 5.31 0.46
Spot palladium 770.58 7.93 1.04
Comex gold 1203.6 6.6 0.55
Comex silver 17.17 0.17 1
Euro 1.1008
DXY 96.501
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Subhranshu Sahu)