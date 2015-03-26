* Air strikes in Yemen shake investor confidence
* Stocks, dollar fall while gold and oil climb
* Physical gold demand eases on higher prices
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 26 Gold pared gains after
hitting a 3-1/2-week high on Thursday, after a knee-jerk
reaction to escalating tensions in the Middle East knocked
stocks and drove investors into assets viewed as lower-risk,
such as bullion and German bonds.
Silver rose nearly 3 percent to the highest level in more
than five weeks before coming off its highs.
Stock markets worldwide were knocked lower and oil prices
jumped after Saudi Arabia and its allies conducted air strikes
in Yemen that fueled worries Middle East energy shipments may be
put at risk. Wall Street later recovered.
The dollar was down earlier against the euro but
recovered in New York trading on the view central bank policy
was more favorable for the U.S. currency.
Spot gold reached a peak of $1,219.40 an ounce,
before retreating to trade up 0.6 percent at $1,195.25 at 2:47
p.m. EDT (1847 GMT). U.S. gold for April delivery settled
up $7.80 an ounce at $1,204.80.
"If the situation in the Middle East did not improve, prices
could continue to rise, but otherwise they are likely to fall
back below $1,200," Commerzbank commodity analyst Daniel
Briesemann said.
Gold was heading for a seventh session of gains, its longest
winning streak since August 2012.
"We're not as worried as maybe we had been at first hearing
of this and at the same time the U.S. dollar rallied quite a
bit," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy for TD
Securities in Toronto, explaining why precious metals pared
gains following news on Yemen.
Soft U.S. data earlier this week boosted expectations that
the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for the time
being, lifting gold. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to talk
Friday.
Still, investors remained wary over gold's outlook, with
continuing outflows from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund. The fund's holdings
fell 0.2 percent to 743.21 tonnes on Wednesday.
Physical demand was also slowing, hit by the rally in
prices. In China, the second-biggest gold consumer, premiums -
an indication of demand - eased to about $2-$3 an ounce,
compared with $6-$7 last week.
Silver prices outperformed gold, rising 2.7 percent
in early trade, but pared gains to be up 0.5 percent at $16.93
an ounce.
Among other precious metals, platinum was up 0.1
percent at $1,146.40 an ounce, while palladium rose 1
percent to $762.65 an ounce.
