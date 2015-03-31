SINGAPORE, March 31 Gold on Tuesday hovered near
the previous session's lows and was heading for a second
straight monthly fall, pressured by expectations the U.S.
Federal Reserve will increase interest rates this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,186.15 an ounce
by 0017 GMT, after falling as much as 1.4 percent to $1,182.05
on Monday.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Friday that an increase in
the central bank's benchmark rate "may well be warranted later
this year" given continued improvement in U.S. economic
conditions, sending the dollar higher and pulling gold further
away from a recent three-week peak.
* Bullion is down more than 2 percent so far in March. It is
nearly flat for the quarter.
* U.S. gold for April delivery edged up 0.1 percent
to $1,186 an ounce.
* U.S. jobs data due on Friday, when many will be away for
the Easter long weekend, will be a major event this week and a
robust report could see investors position for tighter monetary
policy sooner rather than later.
* But outside the labour market, there were still signs that
the U.S. economy hit a soft patch in the first quarter. Consumer
spending barely rose in February as households used the windfall
from lower gasoline prices to boost savings to the highest level
in more than two years.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was firmer against most of its peers, having
posted its biggest one-day rally in over a month against the yen
and notching up solid gains on its Australian counterpart.
* Asian stocks rose after a rally on Wall Street and steps
by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetite.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Feb
0645 France Consumer spending Feb
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Mar
0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Mar
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Feb
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices Jan
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar
Precious metals prices 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1186.15 0.45 +0.04 0.22
Spot Silver 16.72 0.06 +0.36 6.77
Spot Platinum 1118.80 3.25 +0.29 -6.76
Spot Palladium 728.22 2.24 +0.31 -8.13
COMEX GOLD APR5 1186.00 1.20 +0.10 0.16
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.72 0.04 +0.25 7.15
Euro/Dollar 1.0831
Dollar/Yen 120.05
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)