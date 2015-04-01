SINGAPORE, April 2 Gold hovered above $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday, clinging to gains from the prior session when
it rose the most in two months, after weak U.S. private jobs
data suggested that a more comprehensive employment report could
disappoint.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,203.70 an ounce by 2324
GMT, after climbing 1.8 percent on Wednesday. That was bullion's
biggest single-day rally since Jan. 30, nearly reversing a
2.4-percent slide in all of March.
* U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.4 percent to
$1,203.70 an ounce.
* U.S. private employers added the smallest number of
workers in more than a year in March. The ADP National
Employment Report showed private payrolls rose by 189,000, well
below economists' expectations for an increase of 225,000.
* The ADP report came ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report which is forecast to show an increase of 245,000
in March after rising 295,000 in February, according to a
Reuters poll of economists.
* A weaker number on Friday could push back expectations for
a U.S. interest rate hike which some analysts had predicted to
come as early as June.
* Other data also pointed to slower U.S. economic growth in
the first quarter, with factory activity hitting a near two-year
low in March.
* The renewed uncertainty could boost appetite for
safe-haven assets such as gold, which could close in on a
three-week high reached last week.
* Barrick Gold Corp has lost its bid to dismiss a
U.S. lawsuit that accuses the world's largest gold producer of
concealing problems at a troubled South American mine and of
fraudulently inflating the company's market value by billions of
dollars.
* Kinross Gold Corp said its mining and crushing
operations at its Maricunga mine in northern Chile remain
suspended following severe floods in the region last week.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed modest losses, having suffered a setback
on fresh signs that the U.S. economy slowed significantly in the
first quarter. U.S. stocks fell for a second session.
DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. International trade Feb
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1240 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives welcome
remarks at conference
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar
1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb
Precious metals prices at 2324 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1203.70 -0.30 -0.02 1.70
Spot Silver 16.92 0.03 +0.18 8.05
Spot Platinum 1157.98 -0.02 -0.00 -3.49
Spot Palladium 745.98 2.45 +0.33 -5.89
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1203.70 -4.50 -0.37 1.66
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.94 -0.12 -0.73 8.56
Euro/Dollar 1.0764
Dollar/Yen 119.63
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)