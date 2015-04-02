* Gold up 1.8 pct on Wednesday, the most in two months
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, April 2 Gold hovered above $1,200 an
ounce on Thursday, clinging to gains from the prior session when
it rose the most in two months, after weak U.S. private jobs
data suggested that a more comprehensive employment report could
disappoint.
Indications that the U.S. economy slowed significantly in
the first quarter are boding well for safe-haven assets such as
gold which is trading not far off a three-week high reached last
week.
U.S. private employers added the smallest number of workers
in more than a year in March, missing market expectations.
Other data also pointed to slower U.S. economic growth, with
factory activity hitting a near two-year low in March.
The report came ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls
which is forecast to show an increase of 245,000 in March after
rising 295,000 in February, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
A weaker jobs number on Friday could push back expectations
for a U.S. interest rate hike which some analysts had predicted
to come as early as June.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,205.80 an ounce by
0655 GMT, after climbing 1.8 percent on Wednesday. That was
bullion's biggest single-day rally since Jan. 30, nearly
reversing a 2.4-percent slide in all of March.
"We think there is little chance that the U.S. nonfarm
payrolls are able to defy the odds this Friday by producing yet
another resounding jobs report," said Howie Lee, investment
analyst at Phillip Futures.
"That could send gold prices spiraling upwards to $1,220."
Gold hit $1,219.40 last week, its highest since March 2, at
the end of a seven-day run-up on expectations that the U.S.
central bank would go slow in raising interest rates.
Trading activity is expected to be thin on Friday with many
markets shut for the Easter holiday.
U.S. gold for June delivery slipped 0.2 percent to
$1,205.80 an ounce.
Precious metals prices 0655 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1205.80 1.80 +0.15 1.88
Spot Silver 16.94 0.05 +0.30 8.17
Spot Platinum 1160.24 2.24 +0.19 -3.31
Spot Palladium 747.65 4.12 +0.55 -5.68
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1205.80 -2.40 -0.20 1.83
COMEX SILVER MAY5 16.97 -0.09 -0.55 8.76
Euro/Dollar 1.0809
Dollar/Yen 119.58
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies and
Anand Basu)