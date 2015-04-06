SINGAPORE, April 6 Gold rose for a second
straight session to trade near a three-week high on Monday,
after U.S. jobs posted the slowest growth in more than a year,
fuelling expectations the Federal Reserve could postpone an
anticipated rate increase.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,217.66 an ounce
by 0028 GMT, close to a three-week peak of $1,219.40 reached on
March 26.
* U.S. gold for June delivery climbed 1.4 percent to
$1,218.20 an ounce. Spot palladium jumped 2.5 percent to
$759 an ounce.
* U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose 126,000 in March, less than
half February's pace and the smallest gain since December 2013,
the Labor Department said on Friday. The tepid increase in
payrolls ended 12 straight months of job gains above 200,000 -
the longest streak since 1994.
* The disappointing employment report could prod the U.S.
central bank to delay a rate increase that analysts had expected
to come in June or September amid signals from the Fed it was
ready to tighten monetary policy in view of a strengthening
labour market.
* Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold said it has
settled 11 claims related to atrocities committed against women
over the last two decades at its Porgera gold mine in Papua New
Guinea.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose and the dollar dropped after a dismal
U.S. jobs report pushed up U.S. Treasury yields as investors
pared bets the Fed would hike interest rates anytime soon.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Mar
1400 U.S. Employment trends Apr
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1217.66 7.51 +0.62 2.88
Spot Silver 17.07 0.07 +0.41 9.00
Spot Platinum 1177.00 22.00 +1.90 -1.91
Spot Palladium 759.00 18.35 +2.48 -4.25
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1218.20 17.30 +1.44 2.88
COMEX SILVER MAY5 17.09 0.38 +2.30 9.53
Euro/Dollar 1.0989
Dollar/Yen 118.94
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)