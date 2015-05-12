SINGAPORE, May 12 Gold struggled below $1,200 an
ounce on Tuesday, following small overnight losses, hurt by a
firmer dollar and a lack of robust safe-haven bids from the
Greek debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,184.01 an ounce
by 0042 GMT, after losing 0.3 percent on Monday.
* Greece calmed immediate fears of a default on Monday by
making a crucial 750 million euro payment to the International
Monetary Fund a day early. But its finance minister said the
liquidity situation was "terribly urgent" and a deal to release
further funds was needed in the next couple of weeks.
* Euro zone finance ministers welcomed some progress in
slow-moving talks on a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and
the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank,
but said more work was needed to reach a deal. Failure to do so
could see Greece exit the euro zone.
* The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on Monday on renewed
worries over Greece.
* Typically the Greek debt crisis would have stoked
safe-haven demand for gold, but the strength in the dollar
offset such bids.
* A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while also diminishing its appeal as a hedge.
* Bullion also failed to get a big lift-off from last week's
U.S. jobs data that tempered views that a U.S. rate rise could
come at the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting in June.
Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw the sharpest decline this year on
Friday, a sign of bearish investor sentiment.
* Developments over the Greek debt crisis will be closely
watched this week for bullion trading cues, along with more U.S.
economic data.
* Elsewhere, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Africa's top
bullion producer, said on Monday steep wage demands and rising
power costs could turn South Africa's once thriving gold sector
into a "sunset" industry.
* Platinum producer Lonmin is taking steps to cope
with what it says could be at least two more years of depressed
platinum prices after reporting another loss in the first half
of its financial year.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets eased on Monday on a dip in energy
shares and fears a resolution to Greece's financial woes is not
in sight.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism Apr
1800 U.S. Federal budget Apr
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1184.01 0.31 0.03
Spot silver 16.265 -0.025 -0.15
Spot platinum 1127.9 6.19 0.55
Spot palladium 779.5 1.6 0.21
Comex gold 1183.4 0.4 0.03
Comex silver 16.295 -0.019 -0.12
Euro 1.1149
DXY 95.053
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi)