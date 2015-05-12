* Greek crisis fails to trigger safe-haven bids
* Dollar strengthens versus euro
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 12 Gold struggled below $1,200 an
ounce on Tuesday, following small overnight losses, hurt by a
firmer dollar and the absence of any robust safe-haven bids
stemming from the Greek debt crisis.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,182.83 an ounce by
0638 GMT, after losing 0.3 percent on Monday.
Greece calmed immediate fears of a default on Monday by
making a crucial 750 million euro ($837 million) payment to the
International Monetary Fund a day early. But its finance
minister said the liquidity situation was "terribly urgent" and
a deal to release further funds was needed in the next couple of
weeks.
Euro zone finance ministers welcomed some progress in
slow-moving talks on a cash-for-reform deal between Athens and
the IMF, the European Commission and the European Central Bank,
but said more work was needed to reach a deal. Failure to do so
could see Greece leave the euro zone.
"The Greek issue has not prompted any safe-haven bids. Even
disappointing data last week from the United States failed to
push gold higher, showing lots of caution among bullion
investors," said a trader in Hong Kong.
Gold will probably extend its losses under $1,200, the
trader said.
Strength in the dollar underpinned the bearish sentiment in
gold. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while also diminishing its appeal as a hedge.
The dollar was trading near a one-week high against the euro
on Monday due to worries over Greece.
Bullion also failed to get a big lift from last week's U.S.
jobs data, which tempered views a U.S. rate rise could come at
the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting in June. Higher rates
could dent demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw the sharpest decline this year on
Friday, a sign of bearish investor sentiment.
Weakness in equities, due to insufficient progress on talks
between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors, failed to
bolster gold.
Gold's price action is bearish and the metal will fall back
toward the May 1 low of $1,170, said technical analysts at
ScotiaMocatta.
PRICES AT 0638 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1182.83 -0.87 -0.07
Spot silver 16.205 -0.085 -0.52
Spot platinum 1124.25 2.54 0.23
Spot palladium 779.5 1.6 0.21
Comex gold 1182.3 -0.7 -0.06
Comex silver 16.23 -0.084 -0.51
Euro 1.1198
DXY 94.789
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Alan Raybould)