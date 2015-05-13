SINGAPORE, May 13 Gold held overnight gains to
trade near its highest in a week on Wednesday, supported by
weakness in the dollar and equities, but fund liquidation and
uncertainty over the timing of a possible U.S. rate hike kept
the rally in check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,192.90 an ounce by 0029
GMT, not too far from a one-week high of $1,196.60 reached on
Tuesday.
* The metal's near-1-percent gain in the previous session
was triggered by safe-haven bids as the dollar fell and stocks
took a hit from volatility in global bond markets.
* German bond yields climbed on Tuesday on optimism that
inflation may have bottomed in the euro zone, lifting demand for
the euro. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit six-month highs
before steadying.
* The dollar was also on the defensive in case U.S. retail
sales due later in the day disappoint.
* Financial markets are closely watching U.S. data to gauge
the strength of the economy and how that would impact the
Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
* Strong data could prompt an early rate hike, boosting the
greenback and hurting non-interest-yielding gold.
* There was no clarity on when the U.S. central bank would
make such a move.
* The Fed's ability to delay its initial interest rate hike
to head off economic shocks is now "more limited" than its
ability to quickly tighten monetary policy in response to
positive surprises, a top Fed policymaker said on Tuesday.
* Another top Fed official said he does not know when
interest rates will rise, but he tempered that uncertainty by
applauding an apparent consensus between markets and the U.S.
central bank that it will happen later this year.
* Gold has also been hit by outflows from bullion
exchange-traded funds. SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw the sharpest one-day decline in
holdings this year on Friday of nearly 11 tonnes.
* Further significant outflows from the fund could undermine
any price rally, or even send gold lower.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar nursed modest losses against a basket of major
currencies early on Wednesday, having fallen in particular
against sterling which raced to a five-month high on the back of
upbeat UK data.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output Apr
0530 China Retail sales Apr
0530 China Urban investment Apr
0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1
0600 Germany Preliminary GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Preliminary GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Q1
1230 U.S. Retail sales Apr
1230 U.S. Import prices Apr
1230 U.S. Export prices Apr
1400 U.S. Business inventories Mar
PRICES AT 0029 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1192.9 -0.2 -0.02
Spot silver 16.5 -0.05 -0.3
Spot platinum 1131.3 -0.7 -0.06
Spot palladium 783.13 0.63 0.08
Comex gold 1192.6 0.2 0.02
Comex silver 16.525 -0.001 -0.01
Euro 1.123
DXY 94.461
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)