By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 13 Gold extended gains to trade
near its highest in a week on Wednesday, supported by a softer
dollar, but rising bond yields and uncertainty over the timing
of a possible U.S. rate hike kept the rally in check.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,195.20 an ounce by
0657 GMT, not too far from a one-week top of $1,196.60 reached
on Tuesday. The near 1-percent gain in prices in the previous
session was triggered by safe-haven bids as the dollar fell and
stocks took a hit from volatility in global bond markets.
German bond yields climbed on Tuesday on optimism that
inflation may have bottomed in the euro zone, lifting demand for
the euro. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit six-month highs
before steadying.
Typically, higher bond yields would have reduced investment
demand for non-yielding gold.
"The question facing gold is will bullion derive more
upwards thrust from a weaker dollar or will rising yields sap
and possibly reverse the rally?" said HSBC analyst James Steel.
"It appears that the currency markets are more influential
in aiding bullion, at least near term, although gold is running
into resistance at the $1,200 an ounce psychological level."
The dollar was also on the defensive ahead of U.S. retail
sales data due later in the day.
Financial markets are closely watching U.S. data to gauge
the strength of the economy and how that would impact the
Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
Strong data could prompt an early rate hike, boosting the
greenback and hurting non-interest-yielding gold.
Fed officials provided no clarity on Tuesday on when the
U.S. central bank would make such a move.
The Fed's ability to delay its initial interest rate hike to
head off economic shocks is now "more limited" than its ability
to quickly tighten monetary policy in response to positive
surprises, a top Fed policymaker said.
Another top Fed official said he does not know when interest
rates will rise, but he tempered that uncertainty by applauding
an apparent consensus between markets and the U.S. central bank
that it will happen later this year.
Traders were waiting for a batch of economic data from
Europe and the United States for direction.
Further weakening of the dollar or global equities following
the data could boost safe-haven demand for gold.
For now, Asian shares advanced on Wednesday despite another
set of disappointing Chinese economic reports, as investors
focused on hopes of further stimulus from Beijing to prevent a
sharper slowdown in the world's No.2 economy.
PRICES AT 0657 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1195.2 2.1 0.18
Spot silver 16.61 0.06 0.36
Spot platinum 1130.99 -1.01 -0.09
Spot palladium 785.55 3.05 0.39
Comex gold 1194.5 2.1 0.18
Comex silver 16.63 0.104 0.63
Euro 1.1252
DXY 94.367
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
