* Gold set for biggest weekly gain since Jan. 16
* Dollar falls after U.S. data
(Updates prices; adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 14 Gold hit a three-month
high on Thursday as the dollar came under pressure following a
new batch of mixed U.S. data that pushed back expectations of
when interest rates in the world's largest economy will rise.
Spot gold rose to the highest since Feb. 17 at
$1,227.04 an ounce and was trading up 0.5 percent at $1,221.43
an ounce by 2:28 p.m. EDT (1828 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up $7 at
$1,225.20 an ounce.
The metal was heading for its biggest weekly gain since
January, mostly aided by an almost 2 percent rally on Wednesday
after the dollar first tumbled to three-month lows after flat
U.S. retail sales releases.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped last
week close to a 15-year low reached last month, but other data
showed that a strong dollar and lower oil prices suppressed
producer inflation in April.
"These should be positive numbers for the U.S. markets,"
said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals trading for
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"You have this magic cocktail of falling unemployment and
low inflation and, as the dominant dove faction of the Fed has
made abundantly clear, they are unconcerned about trifles like
NAIRU (non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment) if there
is no inflation."
The metal shrugged off strength in global equities, which
would generally dampen its appeal as a hedge against risk.
"I'm forecasting gold to average $1,200 this quarter, as a
slightly weaker dollar will continue to be supportive until we
see some stronger data points," Citigroup strategist David
Wilson said.
"Only a rebound in employment data will start triggering
talks about an imminent interest rate hike again because now
expectations have been dampened."
The dollar was down 0.2 percent against a basket of leading
currencies, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Bullion could also find some support from the prospect of a
disruption to supply in South Africa because of a labor dispute
over pay.
An industry report released on Thursday showed global gold
demand eased one percent in the first quarter because of a drop
in Chinese jewelry demand.
Despite the drop, China was the world's biggest consumer of
gold in the first quarter, well above India.
Silver rose to a three-month high of $17.55 an ounce.
Platinum was up 0.7 percent at $1,155.74 an ounce, while
palladium fell 0.7 percent to $778.50 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Susan Thomas and William Hardy and Andre Grenon and
Andre Grenon)