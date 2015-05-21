SINGAPORE, May 21 Gold was little changed above
$1,200 an ounce on Thursday, as minutes from the Federal
Reserve's policy meet showed the U.S. central bank was unlikely
to hike interest rates in June, in line with market
expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was firm at $1,208.95 an ounce by 0042
GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* Minutes of the Fed's April meeting, released on Wednesday,
showed policymakers believed it would be premature to hike
interest rates in June, a view that is already widely held in
the market following disappointing U.S. economic data. The
minutes showed Fed officials pushing the prospect of a rate hike
later into the year.
* The minutes also highlighted the quandary the Fed faces in
trying to avoid the market volatility tied to a rate hike while
sticking to its meeting-by-meeting guidance on when that move
will come.
* Rising rates tend to weigh on gold because they increase
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
* Gold prices have struggled to break out of a $1,170-$1,230
an ounce range since mid-March, hamstrung by uncertainty over
the timing of an expected rise in U.S. interest rates.
* Investor sentiment has turned bearish in recent days, as
the metal prices have fallen off from three-month highs reached
earlier this week.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.41 percent to
715.26 tonnes on Wednesday - the lowest in four months.
* Russia's gold reserves rose to 40.1 million troy ounces as
of May 1 compared with 39.8 million ounces a month earlier, the
central bank said on Wednesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar rose and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday
after minutes from the latest Fed meeting bolstered expectations
that U.S. interest rates will remain near zero until later in
2015.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI flash May
0700 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash May
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash May
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash May
0800 Euro zone Current account Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. National activity index Apr
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Apr
1400 U.S. Leading index Apr
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index May
PRICES AT 0042 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1208.95 -0.225 -0.02
Spot silver 17.1005 0.0205 0.12
Spot platinum 1151.8 -2.7 -0.23
Spot palladium 775.3 2.95 0.38
Comex gold 1208.8 0.1 0.01
Comex silver 17.11 -0.003 -0.02
Euro 1.1111
DXY 95.457
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)