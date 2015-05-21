* Four-week average of U.S. jobs claims at 15-year low
* Fed minutes show June rate increase unlikely
* SPDR fund outflows continue
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 21 Gold fell on Thursday as
the dollar cut losses on U.S. data that showed growing economic
momentum, but support came from signs the Federal Reserve was
unlikely to raise interest rates in June.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits rose slightly more than expected last week, data on
Thursday showed. But the four-week moving average of claims,
considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, fell 5,500 last week to 266,250.
That was the lowest level since April 2000.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,205.28 an ounce
by 2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled down 0.4 percent at $1,204.10 an ounce.
"We had a good run-up and every rally is seen as an
opportunity to take profits" in the last 18 months, Ross Norman,
chief executive of broker Sharps Pixley, said. "The market
remains elastic, (with) good buying on the dips and selling on
the rallies."
Minutes of the Fed's April meeting, released on Wednesday,
showed policymakers believed it would be premature to raise
interest rates in June.
That view was widely held in the market following
disappointing U.S. economic data over the past few weeks that
weighed on the dollar, in turn helping gold hit a three-month
high of $1,232.20 on May 14.
Higher U.S. interest rates would increase the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
The market awaited a speech on Friday by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen.
Gold prices have struggled to break out of a $1,170-$1,230
an ounce range since mid-March, hamstrung by uncertainty over
the timing of a U.S. rate rise.
However, investor sentiment has turned bearish in recent
days as prices have fallen from the three-month highs reached
earlier this week.
Outflows in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, continue to undermine investor sentiment.
Holdings of the fund fell 0.41 percent to 715.26 tonnes on
Wednesday, the lowest in four months.
Silver was up 0.2 percent at $17.12 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,150.58 an ounce.
"We believe that platinum and palladium markets will be
significantly tighter than the consensus currently anticipates
in 2015," said Capital Economics in a note.
"This should lead to further price rises in the second half
of the year."
Palladium rose 0.8 percent to $778.22 an ounce.
