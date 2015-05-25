SINGAPORE, May 25 Gold was trading close to its lowest in over a week on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank was poised to hike interest rates this year and as the dollar strengthened to its highest in a month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had slipped 0.2 percent to $1,203 an ounce by 0032 GMT, close to $1,201.20, the metal's lowest since May 13 reached in the previous session. * The Fed's Yellen was clearer than ever on Friday that the central bank was poised to raise interest rates this year, as the U.S. economy was set to bounce back from an early-year slump and as headwinds at home and abroad waned. * Yellen spoke amid growing concern at the Fed about volatility in financial markets once it begins to raise rates, and a desire to begin coaxing sceptical investors towards accepting the inevitable: that a 6-1/2-year stretch of near-zero interest rates would soon end. * Bullion investors believe higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying gold. * The prospect of higher rates also boosted the dollar, diminishing gold's appeal as a safe-haven. * The greenback rose to its highest in a month on Monday against a basket of major currencies, supported by Yellen's comments and U.S. inflation data. * Rising shelter and medical care costs boosted underlying U.S. inflation pressures in April. * In other industry news, hedge funds and money managers hiked a silver net long stance to a near 10-month high and boosted their bullish gold bet to its biggest since March during the week ended May 19, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. * Indian gold jewellery demand in the second half of the year could take a hit as the Hindu calendar shows the number of dates seen as being auspicious for weddings will drop 40 percent in the second half from a year earlier. * Russia and Kazakhstan raised their gold holdings in April as the price of gold steadied, while Jordan entered as a steady buyer earlier this year, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on Friday. * Liquidity is likely to be thin on Monday as the COMEX is closed for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * Global equity markets dipped but remained near record highs on Friday after Yellen said she expected U.S. interest rates to rise this year, a view that lifted bond yields and was bolstered by rising core consumer prices. PRICES AT 0032 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1203 -2.88 -0.24 Spot silver 17.02 -0.09 -0.53 Spot platinum 1139.74 -6.11 -0.53 Spot palladium 779.47 -1.78 -0.23 Comex gold 1202.8 -1.2 -0.1 Comex silver 17.035 -0.016 -0.09 Euro 1.0978 DXY 96.392 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)