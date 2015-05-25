* Yellen signals Fed on track to hike US rates this year
* Dollar at highest in a month after Yellen's comments
* US, UK markets shut on Monday
By Clara Denina
LONDON, May 25 Gold edged lower on Monday as the
dollar strengthened to a one-month high on signs the Federal
Reserve is readying to raise interest rates for the first time
in six years in 2015.
In a speech to a business group on Friday, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen indicated the U.S. central bank was poised to raise rates
this year as the world's largest economy was set to bounce back
from an early-year slump and headwinds at home and abroad waned.
Higher U.S. interest rates would increase the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,204.46 an ounce
by 0847 GMT, just above a near-two-week low of $1,201.20 hit in
the previous session. It posted its biggest weekly drop in a
month last week, down 1.4 percent.
Liquidity was likely to remain thin on Monday as British and
U.S. markets are shut for holidays.
"The Fed raising the rates is certainly not a electrifying
news for the precious metal, which is on track to extend its
biggest weekly decline since April," AvaTrade chief market
analyst Naeem Aslam said.
"Yellen last week has confirmed that she is still confident
that the rates will rise this year and (gold) traders are not
fond of this news at all."
The prospect of higher rates later in 2015 boosted the
dollar to its highest in a month against a basket of major
currencies on Monday. Stronger-than-expected underlying U.S.
inflation and persisting Greek debt worries also supported the
greenback.
A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, while diminishing the metal's appeal as an
hedge against risk.
"The dollar is also regaining momentum, so we could see gold
drop below $1,200 soon," a Singapore-based trader said.
In the physical markets, gold demand across Asia was soft as
investors channel their money towards higher-yielding stock
markets.
Indian gold jewellery demand in the second half of the year
could take a hit as the Hindu calendar shows the number of dates
seen as being auspicious for weddings will drop 40 percent in
the second half from a year earlier.
In other Asia-related news, China has established a fund
that is expected to raise about $16 billion for gold-backed
investment as part of its "Silk Road" initiative to develop
trade and transport infrastructure across Asia and beyond,
official media reported.
Silver was down 0.9 percent at $16.96 an ounce, after
falling 2.2 percent last week. Platinum dropped 0.3
percent to $1,140.45 an ounce and palladium fell 0.6
percent to $776.45 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Mark Potter)