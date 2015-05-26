* Gold falls below $1,200/oz, dollar at 8-year high vs yen
* Yellen's recent comments reinforce tightening bias
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 26 Gold fell nearly 1 percent to
a two-week low on Tuesday as the dollar pushed higher following
recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that
reinforced the U.S. central bank's tightening bias on monetary
policy.
Spot gold was down 0.8 percent at $1,197.46 an ounce
by 0644 GMT, after slipping as low as $1,195.40.
Yellen said on Friday that the U.S. central bank was poised
to raise interest rates this year as the U.S. economy was set to
bounce back from an early-year slump.
Investors believe higher U.S. interest rates would dent
demand for non-interest-paying gold, while boosting the dollar.
Gold's correlation with the dollar has started to strengthen
again, and weaken against yields, said Barclays analysts.
"We maintain the view that the third quarter is likely to be
the weakest quarter for gold, given that we expect the Fed to
start increasing rates in September, but the potential downside
is likely to be limited," Barclays' analyst Suki Cooper said in
a note dated Monday.
The greenback touched a one-month peak versus a basket of
major currencies, hitting an eight-year high against the yen, as
it won support from Yellen's upbeat comments.
A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of
other currencies, and also diminishes its safe-haven appeal.
Bullion traders will be keenly eyeing U.S. economic data due
later in the day, including consumer confidence and new home
sales, for clues on the strength of the economy and how it would
impact the Fed's monetary policy.
The focus was also on Greece, which said on Monday it needed
aid urgently to be able to pay a loan instalment due next week.
Any worsening of the Greek debt crisis could potentially
trigger safe-haven demand for gold.
Precious metals prices 0644 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1197.46 -9.34 -0.77 1.18
Spot Silver 16.85 -0.27 -1.58 7.60
Spot Platinum 1136.74 -10.76 -0.94 -5.26
Spot Palladium 779.72 -6.26 -0.80 -1.64
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1197.10 -6.90 -0.57 1.10
COMEX SILVER JUL5 16.88 -0.18 -1.03 8.18
Euro/Dollar 1.0914
Dollar/Yen 122.50
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
