By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, May 27 Gold held near a two-week trough
on Wednesday after sliding almost 2 percent in the previous
session as upbeat U.S. economic data strengthened expectation
that the Federal Reserve may be on course to raise interest
rates this year.
The dollar also held on to broad gains following a rally
that pushed bullion to its steepest single-day fall since April
30.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,189.65 an ounce by
0635 GMT. It dropped to $1,185.35 on Tuesday, its weakest since
May 12.
"I think the Fed would raise rates at least once this year
and it's likely in September," said Howie Lee, an analyst at
Phillip Futures.
While recent data suggested that U.S. economic activity was
picking up after a first-quarter slack, Lee said the overall
picture remains soft and the Fed may need more evidence before
raising rates.
"There could be unwarranted optimism on the U.S. economy and
I think we still need a few more months of solid data before we
can conclude that the rebound is in place," he said.
A gauge of U.S. business investment spending plans rose for
a second straight month in April and consumer confidence perked
up this month, adding to signs economic growth was gaining pace
after sputtering in the first quarter. U.S. new home sales also
climbed last month.
The strong U.S. data was in line with Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's upbeat comments last week that indicated the U.S.
central bank is poised to raise interest rates later this year.
Yellen's comments had fuelled the dollar's rally to an
eight-year high versus the yen and it also rose against the
euro, making dollar-denominated assets such as gold more costly
for buyers using other currencies.
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said investors may be
pricing in a firm U.S. economic recovery prematurely and that
the next flash point could come on Friday when first-quarter
gross domestic product could be revised to show a drop versus
the initial estimate of 0.2 percent expansion.
"This, in turn, should jolt the markets into realising just
how much more the U.S. economy needs to improve in order to get
anywhere close to Janet Yellen's optimistic growth projections
and possibly weaken the dollar in the process," Meir said in a
note.
U.S. gold for June delivery edged up 0.2 percent to
$1,189.30 an ounce.
Precious metals prices 0635 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg
Spot Gold 1189.65 3.10 +0.26 0.52
Spot Silver 16.75 0.04 +0.24 6.96
Spot Platinum 1128.00 5.00 +0.45 -5.99
Spot Palladium 787.00 10.00 +1.29 -0.72
COMEX GOLD JUN5 1189.30 2.40 +0.20 0.44
COMEX SILVER JUL5 16.78 0.03 +0.20 7.57
Euro/Dollar 1.0915
Dollar/Yen 122.91
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Subhranshu Sahu)