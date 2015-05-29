SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold was hovering above a
2-1/2-week low on Friday as the dollar gave back some of its
recent gains, but the metal was still headed for a second
straight weekly decline on the prospect of higher U.S. interest
rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,188.45 an ounce
by 0041 GMT. Bullion fell to a 2-1/2-week low of $1,180.55 on
Thursday, but recovered slightly as the dollar and stocks
weakened.
* The dollar climbed to a 12-1/2-year high against the yen
on Thursday before pulling back as investors bet that U.S.
interest rates will rise later this year while Japan's monetary
policy remains ultra-loose.
* The greenback also eased from near one-month highs against
a basket of major currencies.
* A softer dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies, and also increases the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* Gold also got some support from uncertainties around the
Greek debt crisis. Greece and its European and International
Monetary Fund lenders have been locked in slow-moving talks on a
reform agreement for four months without a breakthrough in
sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in
weeks.
* A worsening of the Greek debt crisis could trigger demand
for gold coins and bars. Gold is usually seen as a hedge against
political and financial risk, although the impact on demand from
wider political worries is usually short-lived.
* However, the upside in gold was limited as data on
Thursday supported views the Federal Reserve was on track to
hike U.S. rates later this year.
* Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose for a
fourth straight month in April to a nine-year high, buoying the
outlook for the housing market.
* Higher rates boost the dollar but dent gold's appeal as it
is a non-interest-paying asset.
* Elsewhere, China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong
Kong fell to an eight-month low in April, as demand for the
precious metal eased amid robust equities.
* Austria's central bank plans to repatriate some of its
gold reserves from Britain after facing criticism for storing
too much of the precious metal abroad, it said on Thursday.
* The U.S. Mint said on Thursday it will eliminate its
restriction on purchases of American Eagle silver bullion coins,
effective June 1.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Apr
0645 France Consumer spending Apr
0645 France Producer prices Apr
1230 U.S. GDP Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May
PRICES AT 0041 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1188.45 0.75 0.06
Spot silver 16.7 0.03 0.18
Spot platinum 1116 2.5 0.22
Spot palladium 783.98 0.98 0.13
Comex gold 1188.5 0.4 0.03
Comex silver 16.72 0.051 0.31
Euro 1.0962
DXY 96.907
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)