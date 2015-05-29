SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold was hovering above a 2-1/2-week low on Friday as the dollar gave back some of its recent gains, but the metal was still headed for a second straight weekly decline on the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,188.45 an ounce by 0041 GMT. Bullion fell to a 2-1/2-week low of $1,180.55 on Thursday, but recovered slightly as the dollar and stocks weakened. * The dollar climbed to a 12-1/2-year high against the yen on Thursday before pulling back as investors bet that U.S. interest rates will rise later this year while Japan's monetary policy remains ultra-loose. * The greenback also eased from near one-month highs against a basket of major currencies. * A softer dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, and also increases the metal's safe-haven appeal. * Gold also got some support from uncertainties around the Greek debt crisis. Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund lenders have been locked in slow-moving talks on a reform agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks. * A worsening of the Greek debt crisis could trigger demand for gold coins and bars. Gold is usually seen as a hedge against political and financial risk, although the impact on demand from wider political worries is usually short-lived. * However, the upside in gold was limited as data on Thursday supported views the Federal Reserve was on track to hike U.S. rates later this year. * Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rose for a fourth straight month in April to a nine-year high, buoying the outlook for the housing market. * Higher rates boost the dollar but dent gold's appeal as it is a non-interest-paying asset. * Elsewhere, China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong fell to an eight-month low in April, as demand for the precious metal eased amid robust equities. * Austria's central bank plans to repatriate some of its gold reserves from Britain after facing criticism for storing too much of the precious metal abroad, it said on Thursday. * The U.S. Mint said on Thursday it will eliminate its restriction on purchases of American Eagle silver bullion coins, effective June 1. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales Apr 0645 France Consumer spending Apr 0645 France Producer prices Apr 1230 U.S. GDP Q1 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI May PRICES AT 0041 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1188.45 0.75 0.06 Spot silver 16.7 0.03 0.18 Spot platinum 1116 2.5 0.22 Spot palladium 783.98 0.98 0.13 Comex gold 1188.5 0.4 0.03 Comex silver 16.72 0.051 0.31 Euro 1.0962 DXY 96.907 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)