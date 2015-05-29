* Gold recovers from Thursday's 2-1/2-week low
* Prices up 0.6 pct in May, 2nd consecutive monthly rise
* Asian physical gold demand soft despite price drop
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 29 Gold edged up on Friday
from the previous day's 2-1/2-week low, supported by a softer
dollar and uncertainty over Greece's debt talks, but remained
under pressure from expectations U.S. interest rates might rise
soon.
The prospect of higher rates, which would boost the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold while lifting the
dollar, kept the metal on track for a second weekly drop.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,190.70 an ounce at
2:33 p.m. EDT (1833 GMT), on track to close May up 0.6 pct, the
second straight small monthly increase. U.S. gold futures
for June delivery settled up $1.30 an ounce at $1,189.40.
"The gold market will eventually have to discount the fact
that the Fed is not going to put through a series of rate hikes,
one after the other, but will rather just put in one in and
wait," said Edward Meir, INTL FCStone analyst.
"If it does that, I think the market should respond by
moving a bit higher. In the meantime, we're in this drift doing
nothing."
The dollar weakened on Friday after data showed the
U.S. economy contracted in the first quarter.
The greenback's weakness came after rallying nearly 3
percent after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week
that the U.S. central bank was on track to raise rates later
this year.
"The recent surge in the dollar, which pushed crude oil
prices lower, has put pressure on gold," ING commodities analyst
Hamza Khan said.
There were mixed signals this week on the outcome of talks
over Greece's debt, without which Athens risks default or
bankruptcy in weeks.
A Greek government spokesman said on Thursday that it
intended to agree a cash-for-reforms deal by Sunday. Euro zone
officials suggested, though, that a deal was far from imminent,
and the head of the International Monetary Fund was quoted as
saying Greece could fall out of the euro zone.
"While gold hasn't gained much of an upside (from the
uncertainty over Greece) ... it hasn't seen much of a downside,
given the resurgence of the dollar," Standard Chartered's global
head of commodities research Paul Horsnall said.
Dealers noted quiet gold trading overnight in Asia, the
metal's main physical markets, where premiums in major trading
centers failed to rise this week despite the price drop.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $16.70 an ounce. Platinum was down 0.3 percent
at $1,109.74 and palladium was down 1 percent at $774.98.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Larry King and Marguerita Choy)