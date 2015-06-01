* Gold steady near $1,190/oz
* Greece misses self-imposed Sunday deadline for debt deal
* Dollar index climbs, not too far from 5-week high
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 1 Gold held firm near $1,190 an
ounce on Monday, supported by uncertainty over the Greek debt
crisis, but the metal was unable to build on small gains in the
past three sessions due to a strong dollar and the prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates.
Spot gold was steady at $1,190.30 an ounce by 0632
GMT after earlier climbing to a session peak of $1,196.35, its
highest since May 26.
The metal has ended the past three sessions on a positive
note but has only gained about 0.3 percent in that period.
"With gold's technicals looking neutral and fundamentals
mixed, we think prices will continue to trade uneventfully in
June and see a $1,160-$1,230 trading range prevailing," INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.
"Greece and global equity markets remain the perennial wild
cards," Meir said.
Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
creditors have been locked in talks for months on a reform
programme.
Without a deal, Greece risks default or bankruptcy in weeks,
a possibility that has supported gold prices to an extent.
Athens missed a self-imposed Sunday deadline for reaching an
agreement to unlock aid, sources close to the talks said.
Gold is seen as a safe bet at times of financial and
economic uncertainty.
But gains in the metal were capped by a robust dollar, which
has been strengthening on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
would soon raise interest rates from record lows.
Higher rates would reduce demand for non-interest-paying
bullion.
The greenback gained against a basket of major currencies on
Monday and was not too far from a five-week high reached last
week.
Investors shrugged off data on Friday showing the U.S.
economy contracted in the first quarter, figures that were seen
as backward-looking and unlikely to derail the prospect of an
interest rate hike later this year.
In a reflection of investor sentiment in bullion, hedge
funds and money managers cut their bullish bet in Comex gold
during the week ended May 26, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
Gold could soon drop below the key technical level of
$1,185, MKS Group trader Jason Cerisola said.
With the strength in the dollar and equity markets, "it is
only a matter of time before this level is breached
comprehensively for the next leg southwards", Cerisola said.
PRICES AT 0632 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1190.3 0.55 0.05
Spot silver 16.645 -0.05 -0.3
Spot platinum 1108.9 0.9 0.08
Spot palladium 775.75 1.25 0.16
Comex gold 1190.9 1.1 0.09
Comex silver 16.68 -0.021 -0.13
Euro 1.0946
DXY 97.126
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Alan Raybould)