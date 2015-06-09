SINGAPORE, June 9 Gold clung to small overnight
gains on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but the metal remained near
an 11-week low as investors fretted over the timing of a U.S.
interest rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,174.35 an ounce by 0035
GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session.
* The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest
since March 19, after robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve would hike rates from
record lows in September.
* Higher U.S. rates could diminish demand for
non-interest-paying bullion.
* But gold was able to hold above its 11-week low as the
dollar dropped 1.5 percent against the euro and slipped from
13-year highs against the yen on Monday, as investors pared bets
on the greenback driven by Friday's robust U.S. jobs data.
* Some bargain-hunting by Chinese consumers after the Friday
drop in prices also helped support prices.
* But investor positioning continued to reflect bearish
sentiment. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since
mid-January, undermining any gains in the metal.
* Traders will be watching more U.S. data due Tuesday for
clues about the economy and the outlook for Fed monetary policy.
* Markets were also eyeing developments over the Greek debt
crisis. Greece proclaimed a new willingness to compromise with
its international creditors on Monday, as German Chancellor
Angela Merkel warned that time was running out for a
reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in the euro.
* A failure to agree on the deal could trigger some
safe-haven bids for gold.
* In mining news, Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to
buy the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado from
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd for $820 million, giving the
world's No. 2 gold producer an expanding asset in a
mining-friendly jurisdiction.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. and European stocks declined on Monday as investors
worried about Greece and the timing of a U.S. rate hike, while
bond yields rose and the dollar fell.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices May
0130 China Producer prices May
0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1
1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism May
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr
PRICES AT 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1174.35 0.9 0.08
Spot silver 15.98 0.0675 0.42
Spot platinum 1102.5 2 0.18
Spot palladium 742.9 1.4 0.19
Comex gold 1173.9 0.3 0.03
Comex silver 15.945 -0.014 -0.09
Euro 1.128
DXY 95.272
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)