SINGAPORE, June 9 Gold clung to small overnight gains on Tuesday on a weaker dollar, but the metal remained near an 11-week low as investors fretted over the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,174.35 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after gaining 0.2 percent in the previous session. * The metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March 19, after robust U.S. nonfarm payrolls data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve would hike rates from record lows in September. * Higher U.S. rates could diminish demand for non-interest-paying bullion. * But gold was able to hold above its 11-week low as the dollar dropped 1.5 percent against the euro and slipped from 13-year highs against the yen on Monday, as investors pared bets on the greenback driven by Friday's robust U.S. jobs data. * Some bargain-hunting by Chinese consumers after the Friday drop in prices also helped support prices. * But investor positioning continued to reflect bearish sentiment. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund, are at their lowest since mid-January, undermining any gains in the metal. * Traders will be watching more U.S. data due Tuesday for clues about the economy and the outlook for Fed monetary policy. * Markets were also eyeing developments over the Greek debt crisis. Greece proclaimed a new willingness to compromise with its international creditors on Monday, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that time was running out for a reform-for-aid deal to keep the country in the euro. * A failure to agree on the deal could trigger some safe-haven bids for gold. * In mining news, Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to buy the Cripple Creek & Victor gold mine in Colorado from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd for $820 million, giving the world's No. 2 gold producer an expanding asset in a mining-friendly jurisdiction. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * U.S. and European stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about Greece and the timing of a U.S. rate hike, while bond yields rose and the dollar fell. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices May 0130 China Producer prices May 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1 1300 U.S. NFIB business optimism May 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Apr PRICES AT 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1174.35 0.9 0.08 Spot silver 15.98 0.0675 0.42 Spot platinum 1102.5 2 0.18 Spot palladium 742.9 1.4 0.19 Comex gold 1173.9 0.3 0.03 Comex silver 15.945 -0.014 -0.09 Euro 1.128 DXY 95.272 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)