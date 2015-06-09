* Gold up for second straight day
* Asian demand for physical gold remains soft
* COMING UP: U.S. retail sales report on Thursday
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 Gold rose on Tuesday as
European stock markets fell and commodities picked up across the
board, but prices remained range-bound as investors awaited
clearer signals on the timing of an expected U.S. interest rate
hike.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,176.88 an ounce at
3:27 p.m. EDT (1927 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled up $4 at $1,177.60 an ounce.
Gold fell to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest level since
March 19, after upbeat data on U.S. job openings bolstered
expectations the Federal Reserve would lift interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade in September.
That would raise the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is
priced.
"I still think the market is in sell-rally mode and will
test lower levels once the rate hike appears to be a certainty,"
said Steve Scacalossi, director of TD Securities' Global Metals
group in New York.
"However, I think it will become a huge bear trap as the
pace of rate hikes will be slower than anticipated and I expect
higher prices by end of year."
Investors are awaiting further clues to the health of the
economy before extending Friday's move, analysts said.
"In terms of data, investors really want to be sure that
retail sales are also good this week. They don't want to run
ahead of themselves," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said,
referring to the scheduled release on Thursday of U.S. retail
sales for May.
European shares fell on Tuesday on weak economic data out of
China and uncertainty about Greece's debt negotiations, while
U.S. stocks were little changed after falling early in the
session. MKTS/GLOB]
The dollar was slightly weaker against a basket of
currencies in choppy trading.
General strength in commodities also boosted gold, with
benchmark Brent crude oil futures up 3.5 percent and copper
prices also rising.
In the physical markets, there were signs of bargain-hunting
by Chinese consumers after Friday's drop in prices. Premiums on
the Shanghai Gold Exchange were about $2.50 an ounce to the
global benchmark, up slightly from $1.50 to $2 last week.
"I don't think the fall in gold is over," said Afshin
Nabavi, head of trading at MKS. "We're not seeing any kind of
real interest on the physical front, so for me it points to an
eventual breach of $1,150."
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.2
percent at $15.94 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.3
percent to $1,103.50 and palladium edged down 0.3 percent
to $739.50.
