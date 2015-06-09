SINGAPORE, June 10 Gold was holding steady above
an 11-week low on Wednesday on a softer dollar, but gains were
limited as investors worried over a looming U.S. interest rate
hike and awaited economic data for cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,177.20 an ounce by 0045
GMT, after gaining 0.4 percent in the past two sessions. The
metal had fallen to $1,162.35 on Friday, its lowest since March
19, after a strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.
* Bullion's rise came as the dollar gave up some of its
sharp gains after the U.S. jobs report on Friday. A softer
dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, and
also burnishes the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* Investors were awaiting U.S. retail sales data due on
Thursday for more clues about the strength of the economy and
how it would affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
* Strong data could prompt the Fed to hike rates as soon as
September, a move that could hit demand for non-yielding
bullion.
* Forecasters expect U.S. retail sales for May to have risen
1.1 percent, according to a Reuters poll. Soft consumer spending
in recent months is reported to worry Fed policymakers, who are
weighing their first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.
* In other news, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.42 percent to
705.72 tonnes on Tuesday, the lowest since January. Outflows
from the fund can undermine any price rally.
* U.S. imports of jewellery made from gold, silver and
platinum rose by 18 percent year-on-year in April, driven by
stronger dollar and lower jewellery prices, according to Thomson
Reuters GFMS calculations released on Tuesday.
* Expectations of a further drop in gold prices and better
returns from surging equities in China have tamed demand for the
precious metal in Asia despite recent price declines.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended Tuesday virtually unchanged after a
choppy trading day with investors hesitant to make bets while a
sharp increase in oil prices failed to boost energy stocks.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output Apr
0800 Italy Industrial output Apr
1800 U.S. Federal budget May
PRICES AT 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1177.2 1 0.09
Spot silver 15.97 0.03 0.19
Spot platinum 1105.74 3.24 0.29
Spot palladium 739 -1 -0.14
Comex gold 1176.5 -1.1 -0.09
Comex silver 15.94 -0.017 -0.11
Euro 1.1293
DXY 95.089
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)