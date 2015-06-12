SINGAPORE, June 12 Gold clung to overnight
losses on Friday, hurt by strong U.S. economic data that
bolstered prospects of higher interest rates, but the metal
looked set to snap a three-week losing streak on earlier gains
from a softer dollar.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,181.36 an ounce
by 0019 GMT, after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* Data on Thursday showed U.S. retail sales surged in May as
households boosted purchases of automobiles and a range of other
goods even as they paid a bit more for gasoline, the latest sign
economic growth is finally gathering steam.
* While other data showed a slight increase in new
applications for unemployment benefits, the number remained in
territory associated with a tightening labour market. The
firming economy could likely prompt the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in September.
* Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying
bullion, and boost the dollar.
* The greenback rose against a basket of major currencies on
Thursday after the robust economic data, making gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies and also diminishing
the metal's safe-haven appeal.
* But it was poised to close the week lower by 1.3 percent,
as it slid sharply against the Japanese yen earlier in the week
following a comment by Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda that the
yen was already "very weak."
* The dollar softness is helping gold post a 0.8 percent
gain for the week, after three straight weeks of losses.
* Bullion got little support from the Greek debt crisis. The
International Monetary Fund dramatically raised the stakes in
Greece's stalled debt talks on Thursday, announcing that its
delegation had left negotiations in Brussels and flown home
because of major differences with Athens.
* The surprise IMF move came as the European Union told
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his
cash-strapped country's future and take the crucial decisions
needed to avert a devastating default.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar clung to modest gains early on Friday, having
drifted higher on fresh evidence that the U.S. economy was
gaining momentum, while a setback in the Greek debt talks put
the euro on the defensive.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0600 Germany Wholesale price index May
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Apr
1230 U.S. Producer prices final May
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Jun
PRICES AT 0019 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1181.36 -0.44 -0.04
Spot silver 15.995 -0.035 -0.22
Spot platinum 1102 -3.5 -0.32
Spot palladium 743.47 -0.03 0
Comex gold 1181 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 15.97 0.01 0.06
Euro 1.1253
DXY 95.048
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)