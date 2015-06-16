* Gold retains overnight gains of 0.5 pct
* Greek crisis provides some support even as dollar firms
* Coming up: FOMC starts two-day policy meeting
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 16 Gold was firm near $1,185 an
ounce on Tuesday, clinging to overnight gains as Greece's
failure to strike a deal with its creditors triggered safe-haven
bids.
Spot gold was steady at $1,185.6 an ounce by 0650
GMT, after gaining 0.5 percent on Monday.
The metal traded in a narrow range as investors awaited more
cues from a Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off later in the
session.
"Heading closer to this weeks' FOMC meeting, the $1,170 to
$1,195 range is still in play," said MKS Group trader Sam
Laughlin, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee.
"The yellow metal may be subject to risk on/off plays should
anything concrete come out of the ongoing (Greek) debt
negotiations, however the price action will most likely be
dollar driven," he said.
The dollar firmed in Asian trade on Tuesday, as traders
braced for the outcome of the Fed meeting. Investors will be
closely monitoring comments from the Fed chair Janet Yellen for
clues on when the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates,
which are currently near record lows.
Bullion hasn't been able to make much leeway in the past few
months, weighed by uncertainty over the timing of a rate hike.
Higher rates would diminish demand for non-interest-paying
bullion.
U.S. economic data on Monday showed softness in industrial
production, contrasting starkly with recent upbeat data on
retail sales, employment, consumer and small business
confidence.
Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday
after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and
possible euro exit, prompting Germany's EU commissioner to say
the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".
Athens now has just two weeks to find a way out of the
impasse before it faces a 1.6 billion euro repayment due to the
International Monetary Fund, potentially leaving it out of cash,
unable to borrow and dangling on the edge of the currency area.
Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday as financial markets braced
for the possibility of Greece defaulting on its debt.
Gold was well-bid as it is often seen as an alternative
investment during times of financial and economic uncertainty.
Bullion exchange-traded funds, however, continued to see
outflows. SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, said its assets fell 0.3 percent to 701.9 tonnes on
Monday, the lowest since 2008. Persistent outflows can undermine
any price rallies.
PRICES AT 0650 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1185.6 -0.3 -0.03
Spot silver 16.05 -0.04 -0.25
Spot platinum 1090.3 3.5 0.32
Spot palladium 733.85 -1.45 -0.2
Comex gold 1185 -0.8 -0.07
Comex silver 16.04 -0.043 -0.27
Euro 1.1276
DXY 94.875
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Biju Dwarakanath)