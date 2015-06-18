* Gold climbs for second straight day as dollar dips
* Fed statement seen as dovish, cuts 2015 GDP growth view
* Coming Up: U.S. Consumer prices May, Weekly jobless claims
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 18 Gold extended gains on
Thursday as the dollar came under pressure after the Federal
Reserve hinted it may hike U.S. rates later than market
expectations and cut economic growth forecasts.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,188.16 an ounce by
0647 GMT, after gaining 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
Following a two-day meet, Fed policymakers maintained the
current near-zero interest rate for now and said a hike would be
appropriate only after further improvement in the labour market
and greater confidence that inflation would rise.
In their projections, Fed officials saw slightly lower rates
at the end of 2016 and 2017 than forecast in March and more
policymakers were now in favour of hiking rates only once or not
all this year.
"All-in-all it there was a dovish tone to the release, with
analysts likely to push back their expected timing of a rate
hike," said MKS Group precious metals trader James Gardiner.
The dollar languished at one-month lows early on Thursday,
as the Fed disappointed some who had hoped for a clearer signal
on when the U.S. central bank will lift interest rates.
A softer greenback boosts dollar-denominated gold, while
lower rates also support non-interest-paying bullion.
The Fed statement implied that the pace of monetary
tightening could be slower than the Fed had expected earlier,
said HSBC analyst James Steel.
Post Fed, "gold may have further room for corrective gains
given that the recent COMEX data showed a rise in speculative
short positions", said Steel, adding that short covering rallies
tend to be short lived.
Hedge funds and money managers slashed their net long stance
in gold during the week ended June 9 and increased short
positions, the most recent U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed.
Markets are now eyeing more U.S. data due later in the day
for clues about the economy and how it would affect the Fed's
monetary policy. Traders are also focusing on developments
related to the Greek debt crisis.
Despite urgent pleas, including from the White House, there
has been little sign of movement since talks between officials
from Greece, the European Union, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund collapsed on Sunday.
The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the European
Union could be at risk without a debt deal with its creditors.
PRICES AT 0647 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1188.16 3.11 0.26
Spot silver 16.155 0.055 0.34
Spot platinum 1081 2 0.19
Spot palladium 721.83 -0.17 -0.02
Comex gold 1187.7 10.9 0.93
Comex silver 16.15 0.203 1.27
Euro 1.1343
DXY 94.202
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
