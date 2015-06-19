* Stronger U.S. dollar caps gains
* China gold prices slip to discount to London
* Spot palladium hits fresh 16-month low
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Chris Prentice and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 19 Gold held near a
three-week high on Friday and was set for a second weekly gain,
bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's caution on an interest
rate rise and worries over Greece, even as a recovering dollar
capped gains.
Spot gold was up 0.05 percent at $1,201.50 an ounce
by 2:09 EDT (1809 GMT) in choppy, thin trade after notching its
biggest daily increase since mid-May on Thursday.
Prices are up 1.8 percent this week, the biggest weekly
increase in over a month.
"We're sandwiched between resistance at the 200-day moving
average and support at the 100-day moving average," said Howard
Wen, precious metals analyst at HSBC Securities in New York.
Gold rallied on Thursday on a softer dollar after Fed
policymakers said a rate increase would be appropriate only
after further improvement in the labor market and greater
confidence that inflation would rise.
"The boost that gold got from a more dovish Fed this week
slightly improves the technical picture," ActivTrades chief
analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa said.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled little
changed at $1,201.90 an ounce, near Thursday's almost four-week
high.
Noninterest-paying gold has benefited from a record-low rate
environment following the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Higher
rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding the metal.
Gold in euro terms was trading around 9 percent
lower than a near two-year peak hit in January.
Bullion has garnered some support from investors worried
over a euro zone crisis. Athens and its international creditors
remained deadlocked over a debt deal. Euro zone leaders will
hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek
default after bank withdrawals accelerated.
Investor positioning remained bearish, with assets of top
gold-backed exchange traded fund SPDR Gold Trust at its
lowest since 2008 and speculators increasing short positions.
Asian physical demand was also sluggish as a tight price
range and higher stock market yields kept consumers away.
In China, prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange fell to a
discount of up to $2 an ounce to the global price from a premium
of between $1 and $2 on Thursday.
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $16.09 an ounce, while
palladium lost 1.9 percent to $705.25 after hitting a
16-month low.
Platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,082.24.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York and Clara Denina in
London; Editing by David Holmes, David Evans and Jeffrey Benkoe)