SINGAPORE, June 22 Gold held close to its
highest in nearly four weeks on Monday after climbing last week
on hopes a U.S. interest rate hike may not come as soon as some
had expected, but gains were curbed by possible signs of
progress in Greek debt talks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dipped 0.1 percent to $1,198.31 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, near the $1,205.50 hit last week, which was
its highest since May 26.
* Gold rallied last week on a softer dollar after Federal
Reserve policymakers said a rate increase would be appropriate
only after further improvement in the labour market and greater
confidence that inflation would rise.
* Non-interest-paying gold has benefited from a record-low
rate environment following the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Higher rates would increase the opportunity cost of holding the
metal.
* Bullion had also seen some safe-haven bids from investors
worried over a Greek debt crisis that they feared could result
in a default and the exit of Athens from the euro zone.
* But those bids could now retreat as Greek Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras made a new offer on a reforms package to foreign
creditors on Sunday, signalling 11th-hour concessions to break a
deadlock that has pushed Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.
* The newly elected head of South Africa's biggest mine
union said on Sunday that his members were still being paid
"apartheid" wages, signalling a hard line ahead of gold sector
wage talks due to start on Monday.
* Hedge funds and money managers slashed bullish bets on
silver to the lowest in seven months in the latest week and also
lowered long positions in gold, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed.
* Russia's gold reserves rose to 40.2 million troy ounces as
of June 1 compared with 40.1 million troy ounces a month
earlier, the central bank said on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock futures jumped in early Asian trade on Monday
after Greece offered a new package of reforms to foreign
creditors - a ray of hope for a last-minute deal at the
emergency euro zone summit meeting later in the day.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. National activity index May
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Jun
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1198.31 -1.45 -0.12
Spot silver 16.065 -0.005 -0.03
Spot platinum 1080.3 -2.7 -0.25
Spot palladium 705.68 -0.32 -0.05
Comex gold 1198.4 -3.5 -0.29
Comex silver 16.07 -0.039 -0.24
Euro 1.1368
DXY 94.026
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)