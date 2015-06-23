SINGAPORE, June 23 Gold was pressured by sharp
overnight losses on Tuesday as its safe-haven appeal was
diminished by increasing hopes that Greece would reach a deal
with its creditors to avoid a default.
Strength in U.S. equities also curbed demand for the
precious metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.65 an ounce
by 0009 GMT, after losing 1.3 percent on Monday.
* Bullion, often seen as an alternative investment during
times of financial and economic uncertainties, had seen modest
support in the last few days as Greece struggled to strike a
deal with its international creditors to avoid a default that
could have seen it exit the euro zone.
* But Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday with
the presentation of new budget proposals that euro zone leaders
welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days
to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.
* European Council President Donald Tusk, who chaired an
emergency summit of leaders of the 19-nation currency bloc,
called the Greek proposals "a positive step forward". He said
the aim was to have the Eurogroup finance ministers approve a
cash-for-reform package on Wednesday evening and put it to euro
zone leaders for final endorsement on Thursday morning.
* Wall Street marked solid gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq
Composite closing at a record high.
* Strong U.S. economic data on Monday also added to the
pressure on gold as investors feared it could prompt the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates soon. Gold is a
non-interest-paying asset.
* U.S. home resales surged to a 5-1/2-year high in May as
first-time buyers stepped into the market, the latest indication
that housing and overall economic activity were gathering steam
in the second quarter.
* Meanwhile, SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.51 percent to
705.48 tonnes on Monday, the first increase since May 26. But
total assets at the fund are still near their lowest since
September 2008.
* Wage talks between South African bullion producers and
unions started on Monday, with both sides far apart, setting the
stage for protracted wrangling in the ailing industry.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock futures rose in early Asian trading on Tuesday,
bolstered by hopes that Greece's latest budget proposals would
stave off a debt default and lead to a deal with lenders later
this week.
PRICES AT 0009 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1185.65 0.955 0.08
Spot silver 16.17 0.07 0.43
Spot platinum 1061.8 4.8 0.45
Spot palladium 695.5 2 0.29
Comex gold 1185.5 1.4 0.12
Comex silver 16.145 0.003 0.02
Euro 1.1341
DXY 94.33
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)