* Gold hit lowest since June 8 as dollar edges off lows
* Talk of U.S. rate increase weighs on bullion
* Markets await fresh news on Greek talks with creditors
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 24 Gold fell for the
fourth straight session to a two-week low on Wednesday as the
dollar pared earlier losses versus the euro and traders awaited
news on Greece's negotiations with its international lenders to
avoid default.
The precious metal has declined as the dollar strengthened
and optimism over the prospects for a deal on Greece prompted
investors to favor assets seen as higher risk, such as stocks.
Gold edged higher in earlier trade as both stocks and the
dollar retreated, but failed to maintain momentum as those
assets recovered from lows. Prices fell to their lowest since
June 8 at $1,171.03.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,174.20 an ounce
at 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
August delivery settled down $3.70 an ounce at $1,172.90.
"Gold continues to struggle with multiple headwinds," Saxo
Bank head of commodity research Ole Hansen said. "But we have
nevertheless managed to find some support towards $1,170. We can
probably expect the range bound nature will continue for now."
"Industrial metals and platinum seems to be on the mend and
that may indirectly provide some support," he added.
Global equity markets and the dollar slipped as skittish
investors sought the safety of less risky assets as the
possibility of a Greek debt default loomed a little bit
larger.
Time is running out before the June 30 deadline when Greece
has to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the
International Monetary Fund, or face default.
Speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates
for the first time in nearly a decade has weighed on gold prices
this year. Higher rates lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, and benefit the dollar.
"U.S. economic data continues to get a little bit better as
the days go by, which is bearish for gold," said Mike Dragosits,
senior commodity strategist for TD Securities in Toronto.
Physical demand in top consuming region Asia has been
sluggish as monsoon concerns weighed on demand in India and a
better-yielding stock market kept buyers away in China.
In the official sector, the latest data from the
International Monetary Fund showed that Russia and Kazakhstan
raised their gold holdings again in May.
Silver was up 0.8 percent at $15.89 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.4 percent at $1,069.50 an ounce, while
spot palladium was down 0.1 percent at $693.25 an ounce.
