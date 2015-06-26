SINGAPORE, June 26 Gold edged higher on Friday, recovering from its lowest in more than two weeks as Greece failed to reach an agreement with its international creditors although gains were capped by expectations of U.S. interest rate hike.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,174.53 an ounce by 0048 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest since June 8 at $1,171.02 on Thursday.

* Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to either avert a default next week or start preparing to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.

* The yellow metal, which is often seen as a safe haven during times of financial and economic uncertainties, has lost ground for the past five sessions on hopes of a Greek debt deal.

* Expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to increase interest rates for first time in nearly a decade, boosting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, have pressured gold this year, keeping it in a narrow range.

* Gold has held largely between $1,160 and $1,230 since mid-March, struggling to break higher despite an ostensibly bullish rise in tensions over Greece.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian equities fell on Friday as Greece failed again to reach an agreement with its creditors and stumbled towards a default, while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted as the debt saga sidelined investors.

DAY AHEAD DATA (GMT) 0645 France Consumer Confidence June 0800 Euro zone Money M3 annual growth May 1400 U.S. Mich Sentiment Final June (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)