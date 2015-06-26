* Gold edges up from lowest since June 8, focus on Greece
* Expectations of U.S. interest rate hike cap gains
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 26 Gold edged higher on Friday,
recovering from its lowest in more than two weeks as Greece
failed to reach an agreement with its international creditors,
although gains were capped by expectations of a U.S. interest
rate hike.
Asian equities fell as Greece failed again to reach an
agreement with its creditors and stumbled towards a default,
while major currencies like the euro and dollar drifted as the
debt saga sidelined investors.
Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,174.98 an ounce by
0158 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest since June 8 at $1,171.02
on Thursday.
"Eurozone finance ministers ended their meeting without
agreement after the three creditor institutions put forward a
final cash-for-reform proposal," HSBC analyst James Steel said
in a research note.
"Despite the possible gold-bullish ramifications of a Greek
default, gold prices did little, indicating investors are not
yet focused on gold as a safe haven as regards the Greek
crisis."
Greece failed again to clinch a deal with its international
creditors on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on
Saturday to either avert a default next week or start preparing
to protect the euro zone from financial market turmoil.
The yellow metal, which is often seen as a safe haven during
times of financial and economic uncertainties, has lost ground
for the past five sessions on hopes of a Greek debt deal.
Expectations that the Federal Reserve is set to increase
interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, boosting
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, have
pressured gold this year, keeping it in a narrow range.
Gold has held largely between $1,160 and $1,230 since
mid-March, struggling to break higher despite an ostensibly
bullish rise in tensions over Greece.
Demand in Asia's physical market remains slow despite a
revival of Indian monsoon rains. "The Indian market is still
sluggish regarding gold demand, with discounts to London
reported on the key Mumbai market," Steel said.
SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.97 percent to
713.23 tonnes on Thursday from 706.37 tonnes on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)